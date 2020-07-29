Marion County sports still on for now

Wednesday began as a positive one for Indiana high school sports, as the IHSAA met and confirmed that the fall season will commence as planned, with girls golf practice starting Friday and all other sports practices starting on Monday.

But within hours, those plans were briefly thrown into chaos as the Indianapolis Star reported that the Marion County Health Department would announce that contact sports (football, girls and boys soccer and volleyball) would not be allowed to play until Oct. 1. The shut-down would have applied to all 34 public and private schools located in the county, about 5% of all the high schools in the state. Cross country, boys tennis and girls golf would not have been affected.

Within 90 minutes of the initial report, school superintendents and administrators pushed back on the announcement. And after a late-afternoon conference call with the health department, several athletic departments reported that their training sessions would continue as scheduled, and the Marion County health department would instead "continue to review data over the next 2-3 weeks to determine whether additional actions are necessary."

So, for now, all high schools sports are back on as scheduled, with the exception of North Central, whose school district had already suspended athletic activities.

