Adams County limits fans at high schools

At the urging of the Adams County Health Department, high schools in Adams County will severely limit the number of spectators who can attend school sporting events this fall.

According to a joint announcement made Monday, senior athletes at Bellmont, Adams Central and South Adams will be allowed to have four adult family members in attendance at their sporting events. No other spectators will be allowed.

The ruling only applies to events held in Adams County, not to away contests hosted in other counties. Parents of Adams County seniors will be allowed to attend away events held at neighboring Adams County schools. All other visiting spectators will be prohibited.

According to Adams County Health Officer Dr. Michael Ainsworth, Adams County has one of the lower rates of coronavirus infection in the area, and the restrictions were designed to prevent visitors from outside the county from bringing the virus into Adams County.

Here is the full text of Ainsworth's letter:

In this unprecedented time of the pandemic we have been faced with many new challenges and will continue to encounter more. As we attempt to get the students back into school and try to normalize activities as much as possible we will be required to make some changes. These changes are intended to keep the students, faculty, staff, coaches as well as all families involved safe and healthy. It is also hoped that these plans will allow us to keep the students physically in school and allowed to participate in extracurricular activities.

A lot of thought went into the decision process. Initially it was my plan to follow some other counties and school districts and proceed with athletics but to do so without any fans. Only coaches and essential personnel would have been permitted. However, I have made the decision that senior student-athletes would be permitted 4 adults to attend games specific to their sport. No fans from visiting schools will be permitted with the exception of games played within our county. Senior parents from the 3 county high schools will be able to travel to away games at one of the other 2 county high schools. This decision was made because Adams County has one of the lowest infection rates in the area and this will permit unchecked fans from other schools coming into our community.

I reserve the right to amend this plan. If the infection rate in the county is increasing at a concerning rate then elimination of all fans may be required. If we start to see some light at the end of the tunnel then some of the restrictions may be slowly lifted and progress monitored.

Remember, the most important thing is that the kids get to participate.

Michael Ainsworth, MD

Adams County Health Officer

