Elkhart County school sports suspended through late September

All Elkhart County schools will offer virtual-only classes through Sept. 28, leaving the fall athletic season in jeopardy for the 10 IHSAA member high schools in the county.

According to the Goshen News, Jimtown, NorthWood, Northridge and Concord have announced that athletic activities are suspended until later notice. Other schools in the county have not given official notice that sports will be halted.

But the Goshen News reports that Elkhart County athletic departments plan to meet with the health department to see if there is a way for athletics to continue while classes are taught online. The IHSAA has already ruled that students who take their classes online are still eligible to participate in athletics.

If sports are not permitted to continue, it would disrupt scheduling for numerous schools across northern Indiana, particularly schools in the NECC (which includes Fairfield) and the Northern Lakes Conference, which includes Warsaw and Wawasee as well as four Elkhart County teams. It also disrupts the first season of the new Hoosier Plains Conference, a non-football conference that includes Lakeland Christian and intended to add Elkhart Christian and Bethany Christian this year.

