Friday, August 07, 2020 8:40 pm
Two Spartans commit to Indiana State
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Two senior Homestead receivers, Jared Kistler and Ethan Chambers, have committed to Indiana State football, celebrating the announcement with a joint video they both posted Friday.
Kistler had 35 receptions for a team-leading 677 yards during the 2019 season, scoring six touchdowns. Chambers had two receptions and two carries in the games he appeared in as a junior.
