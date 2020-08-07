The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Friday, August 07, 2020 8:40 pm

    Two Spartans commit to Indiana State

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Two senior Homestead receivers, Jared Kistler and Ethan Chambers, have committed to Indiana State football, celebrating the announcement with a joint video they both posted Friday. 

    Kistler had 35 receptions for a team-leading 677 yards during the 2019 season, scoring six touchdowns. Chambers had two receptions and two carries in the games he appeared in as a junior. 

    vjacobsen@jg.net

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story