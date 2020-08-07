Two Spartans commit to Indiana State

Two senior Homestead receivers, Jared Kistler and Ethan Chambers, have committed to Indiana State football, celebrating the announcement with a joint video they both posted Friday.

Kistler had 35 receptions for a team-leading 677 yards during the 2019 season, scoring six touchdowns. Chambers had two receptions and two carries in the games he appeared in as a junior.

