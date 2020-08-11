Tuesday, August 11, 2020 7:40 pm
Carroll girls 2nd, Concordia boys 10th in XC Poll
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
The Carroll girls are ranked second and the Concordia boys are 10th in the Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches preseason poll, which was released Monday.
The Carroll girls, who won their second straight state title in 2019, begin the season ranked only behind Carmel. The Homestead girls are 11th and Concordia girls are 20th.
The Cadet boys, who won their first state title in 2019, remain in the top 10, while Columbus North is the preseason No. 1. Warsaw is No. 20 and Homestead is No. 23.
The full polls are listed below:
Girls’ Cross Country Poll 8/10/20
1. CARMEL
2. CARROLL
3. COLUMBUS NORTH
4. HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN
5. BISHOP CHATARD
6. NOBLESVILLE
7. WEST LAFAYETTE
8. FISHERS
9. BLOOMINGTON SOUTH
10. ZIONSVILLE
11. HOMESTEAD
12. NORTHVIEW
13. BLOOMINGTON NORTH
14. BREBEUF
15. VALPARAISO
16. EDGEWOOD
17. NORTHRIDGE
18. LOWELL
19. FLOYD CENTRAL
20. CONCORDIA
21. HARRISON
22. CARDINAL RITTER
23. LAKE CENTRAL
24. PORTAGE
25. WESTFIELD
Boys’ Cross Country Poll 8/10/20
1. COLUMBUS NORTH
2. CARMEL
3. FISHERS
4. BREBUEF
5. NOBLESVILLE
6. CENTER GROVE
7. HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN
8. ZIONSVILLE
9. GOSHEN
10. CONCORDIA
11. FLOYD CENTRAL
12. BLOOMINGTON SOUTH
13. WESTFIELD
14. WESTVIEW
15. CROWN POINT
16. BLOOMINGTON NORTH
17. FRANKLIN CENTRAL
18. PENN
19. NORTH CENTRAL
20. WARSAW
21. CHESTERTON
22. HARRISON
23. HOMESTEAD
24. BROWNSBERG
25. AUSTIN
