    Tuesday, August 11, 2020 7:40 pm

    Carroll girls 2nd, Concordia boys 10th in XC Poll

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    The Carroll girls are ranked second and the Concordia boys are 10th in the Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches preseason poll, which was released Monday.

    The Carroll girls, who won their second straight state title in 2019, begin the season ranked only behind Carmel. The Homestead girls are 11th and Concordia girls are 20th. 

    The Cadet boys, who won their first state title in 2019, remain in the top 10, while Columbus North is the preseason No. 1. Warsaw is No. 20 and Homestead is No. 23. 

    The full polls are listed below:

     

    Girls’ Cross Country Poll 8/10/20

    1. CARMEL

    2. CARROLL

    3. COLUMBUS NORTH

    4. HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN

    5. BISHOP CHATARD

    6. NOBLESVILLE

    7. WEST LAFAYETTE

    8. FISHERS

    9. BLOOMINGTON SOUTH

    10. ZIONSVILLE

    11. HOMESTEAD

    12. NORTHVIEW

    13. BLOOMINGTON NORTH

    14. BREBEUF

    15. VALPARAISO

    16. EDGEWOOD

    17. NORTHRIDGE

    18. LOWELL

    19. FLOYD CENTRAL

    20. CONCORDIA

    21. HARRISON

    22. CARDINAL RITTER

    23. LAKE CENTRAL

    24. PORTAGE

    25. WESTFIELD

     

    Boys’ Cross Country Poll 8/10/20

    1. COLUMBUS NORTH

    2. CARMEL

    3. FISHERS

    4. BREBUEF

    5. NOBLESVILLE

    6. CENTER GROVE

    7. HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN

    8. ZIONSVILLE

    9. GOSHEN

    10. CONCORDIA

    11. FLOYD CENTRAL

    12. BLOOMINGTON SOUTH

    13. WESTFIELD

    14. WESTVIEW

    15. CROWN POINT

    16. BLOOMINGTON NORTH

    17. FRANKLIN CENTRAL

    18. PENN

    19. NORTH CENTRAL

    20. WARSAW

    21. CHESTERTON

    22. HARRISON

    23. HOMESTEAD

    24. BROWNSBERG

    25. AUSTIN

