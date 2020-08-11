Carroll girls 2nd, Concordia boys 10th in XC Poll

The Carroll girls are ranked second and the Concordia boys are 10th in the Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches preseason poll, which was released Monday.

The Carroll girls, who won their second straight state title in 2019, begin the season ranked only behind Carmel. The Homestead girls are 11th and Concordia girls are 20th.

The Cadet boys, who won their first state title in 2019, remain in the top 10, while Columbus North is the preseason No. 1. Warsaw is No. 20 and Homestead is No. 23.

The full polls are listed below:

Girls’ Cross Country Poll 8/10/20

1. CARMEL

2. CARROLL

3. COLUMBUS NORTH

4. HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN

5. BISHOP CHATARD

6. NOBLESVILLE

7. WEST LAFAYETTE

8. FISHERS

9. BLOOMINGTON SOUTH

10. ZIONSVILLE

11. HOMESTEAD

12. NORTHVIEW

13. BLOOMINGTON NORTH

14. BREBEUF

15. VALPARAISO

16. EDGEWOOD

17. NORTHRIDGE

18. LOWELL

19. FLOYD CENTRAL

20. CONCORDIA

21. HARRISON

22. CARDINAL RITTER

23. LAKE CENTRAL

24. PORTAGE

25. WESTFIELD

Boys’ Cross Country Poll 8/10/20

1. COLUMBUS NORTH

2. CARMEL

3. FISHERS

4. BREBUEF

5. NOBLESVILLE

6. CENTER GROVE

7. HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN

8. ZIONSVILLE

9. GOSHEN

10. CONCORDIA

11. FLOYD CENTRAL

12. BLOOMINGTON SOUTH

13. WESTFIELD

14. WESTVIEW

15. CROWN POINT

16. BLOOMINGTON NORTH

17. FRANKLIN CENTRAL

18. PENN

19. NORTH CENTRAL

20. WARSAW

21. CHESTERTON

22. HARRISON

23. HOMESTEAD

24. BROWNSBERG

25. AUSTIN