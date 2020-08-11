Highly anticipated Warren Central-Center Grove opener canceled

The Week 1 match-up between Center Grove and Warren Central has been canceled because too many members of the Warren Central football program are currently quarantined, Center Grove athletic director Jon Zwitt announced Tuesday. The freshman, JV and varsity games are all called off.

According to Zwitt's statement, Center Grove will attempt to reschedule.

Both teams are members of the Metropolitan Conference. The Trojans went 8-6 but reached the Class 6A state finals in 2019, where they lost to Carmel. Warren Central went 8-4 in 2019 and lost to Center Grove in the regional, and also claimed the 2018 Class 6A state title.

Center Grove was ranked No. 4 in the MaxPreps pre-season state rankings, which include all classes, and Warren Central is No. 11. The Warriors have also had their Week 2 game against Kentucky's Louisville Trinity and Week 9 game against Ohio's Columbus Sycamore canceled.

