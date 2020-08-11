Tuesday, August 11, 2020 7:40 pm
Homestead, Bishop Dwenger in MaxPreps Preseason Top 25
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Two Fort Wayne teams appeared in the Indiana Preseason MaxPreps Top 25 football poll, which was released Tuesday.
Homestead, which went 9-0 in the SAC and lost to Carmel in the regional final in 2019, is the preseason No. 8. Bishop Dwenger, which went 11-2 and lost to Valparaiso in the Class 5A semi-state, is preseason No. 15.
Avon, New Palestine and Brownsburg are ranked first, second and third, respectively.
vjacobsen@jg.net
The full MaxPreps poll is listed below:
Indiana High School Football Top 25
1. Avon, 9-1 record in 2019
2. New Palestine, 14-0
3. Brownsburg, 7-4
4. Center Grove, 8-6
5. Carmel, 11-3
6. Bishop Chatard, 14-1
7. Cathedral, 9-3
8. Homestead, 11-1
9. Westfield, 6-5
10. Evansville Memorial, 13-1
11. Warren Central, 8-4
12. Valparaiso, 13-1
13. Ben Davis, 8-5
14. Lawrence North, 4-7
15. Bishop Dwenger, 11-2
16. Decatur Central, 9-3
17. Merrillville, 11-2
18. Bloomington South, 8-5
19. Hobart, 11-3
20. East Central, 11-1
21. Lafayette Jefferson, 9-1
22. North Central, 6-4
23. Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory, 7-3
24. Franklin Central, 5-6
25. Fishers, 7-3
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story