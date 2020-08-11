Homestead, Bishop Dwenger in MaxPreps Preseason Top 25

Two Fort Wayne teams appeared in the Indiana Preseason MaxPreps Top 25 football poll, which was released Tuesday.

Homestead, which went 9-0 in the SAC and lost to Carmel in the regional final in 2019, is the preseason No. 8. Bishop Dwenger, which went 11-2 and lost to Valparaiso in the Class 5A semi-state, is preseason No. 15.

Avon, New Palestine and Brownsburg are ranked first, second and third, respectively.

The full MaxPreps poll is listed below:

Indiana High School Football Top 25

1. Avon, 9-1 record in 2019

2. New Palestine, 14-0

3. Brownsburg, 7-4

4. Center Grove, 8-6

5. Carmel, 11-3

6. Bishop Chatard, 14-1

7. Cathedral, 9-3

8. Homestead, 11-1

9. Westfield, 6-5

10. Evansville Memorial, 13-1

11. Warren Central, 8-4

12. Valparaiso, 13-1

13. Ben Davis, 8-5

14. Lawrence North, 4-7

15. Bishop Dwenger, 11-2

16. Decatur Central, 9-3

17. Merrillville, 11-2

18. Bloomington South, 8-5

19. Hobart, 11-3

20. East Central, 11-1

21. Lafayette Jefferson, 9-1

22. North Central, 6-4

23. Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory, 7-3

24. Franklin Central, 5-6

25. Fishers, 7-3