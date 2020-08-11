The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, August 11, 2020 7:40 pm

    Homestead, Bishop Dwenger in MaxPreps Preseason Top 25

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Two Fort Wayne teams appeared in the Indiana Preseason MaxPreps Top 25 football poll, which was released Tuesday. 

    Homestead, which went 9-0 in the SAC and lost to Carmel in the regional final in 2019, is the preseason No. 8. Bishop Dwenger, which went 11-2 and lost to Valparaiso in the Class 5A semi-state, is preseason No. 15. 

    Avon, New Palestine and Brownsburg are ranked first, second and third, respectively. 

    vjacobsen@jg.net

     

    The full MaxPreps poll is listed below:

     

    Indiana High School Football Top 25

    1. Avon, 9-1 record in 2019

    2. New Palestine, 14-0

    3. Brownsburg, 7-4

    4. Center Grove, 8-6

    5. Carmel, 11-3

    6. Bishop Chatard, 14-1

    7. Cathedral, 9-3

    8. Homestead, 11-1

    9. Westfield, 6-5

    10. Evansville Memorial, 13-1

    11. Warren Central, 8-4

    12. Valparaiso, 13-1

    13. Ben Davis, 8-5

    14. Lawrence North, 4-7

    15. Bishop Dwenger, 11-2

    16. Decatur Central, 9-3

    17. Merrillville, 11-2

    18. Bloomington South, 8-5

    19. Hobart, 11-3

    20. East Central, 11-1

    21. Lafayette Jefferson, 9-1

    22. North Central, 6-4

    23. Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory, 7-3

    24. Franklin Central, 5-6

    25. Fishers, 7-3

