New site for New Haven Classic, semi-state meets announced

New Haven cross country coach Larry Stemmler announced Tuesday that the New Haven Classic (Sept. 26) and the New Haven semi-state meet(Oct. 24), which were scheduled to be held at the Purdue Fort Wayne campus, will instead be run at the Huntington University course. It had previously been announced that PFW would not play host to high school events on its campus because of COVID-19 concerns.

vjacobsen@jg.net