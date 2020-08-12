Four locals named to preseason all-state team

Four Fort Wayne players were named to the MaxPreps Preseason All-State team. Snider junior Demon Moore is a first-team selection as a offensive lineman. Bishop Dwenger offensive lineman Vinny Fiacable was named to the second-team offense, and Homestead senior Luke Palmer and Bishop Dwenger senior Devon Tippmann were both named to the second-team defense as linebackers.

The full list is available at www.maxpreps.com/news/U1sy2IQHdkG-9uaBH0tgSA/preseason-indiana-all-state-high-school-football-team.htm.

vjacobsen@jg.net