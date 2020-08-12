Wednesday, August 12, 2020 10:00 pm
Pruitt commits to Western Illinois once again
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Recent West Noble graduate Brandon Pruitt has left the Naval Academy football team and re-committed to Western Illinois. Pruitt had verbally committed to Western Illinois last summer before switching his commitment to Navy soon afterwards.
Pruitt, a running back and linebacker, was named to the Class 3A senior all-state defensive team in 2019, and was a three time all-NECC honoree.
Western Illinois, which is in the Missouri Valley Conference, has already postponed its fall conference seasons, including football.
