Pruitt commits to Western Illinois once again

Recent West Noble graduate Brandon Pruitt has left the Naval Academy football team and re-committed to Western Illinois. Pruitt had verbally committed to Western Illinois last summer before switching his commitment to Navy soon afterwards.

Pruitt, a running back and linebacker, was named to the Class 3A senior all-state defensive team in 2019, and was a three time all-NECC honoree.

Western Illinois, which is in the Missouri Valley Conference, has already postponed its fall conference seasons, including football.