Bishop Dwenger, Blackhawk Christian atop girls soccer preseason poll

Bishop Dwenger girls soccer will enter the season as the No. 2 Class 2A team in the state, according to the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association preseason poll. Northeast 8 teams Bellmont (19th) and DeKalb (20th) are also ranked in 2A.

Blackhawk Christian girls are No. 3 in the Class 1A poll. South Adams is 18th.

Homestead is the only local girls team ranked in the Class 3A poll, checking in at No. 11.

The full poll is listed below:

2020 Indiana Soccer Coaches Association Girls Soccer Preseason Polls

3A

1. Noblesville

2. Carmel

3. Hamilton Southeastern

4. Penn

5. Evansville Memorial

6. Valparaiso

7. Castle

8. South Bend Saint Joseph

9. Evansville Reitz

10. Center Grove

11. Homestead

12. Fishers

13. Avon

14. Columbus North

15. East Central

16. Zionsville

17. Guerin Catholic

18. Chesterton

19. Brownsburg

20. Bloomington South

2A

1. Evansville Mater Dei

2. Bishop Dwenger

3. Mishawaka Marian

4. South Dearborn

5. Brebeuf Jesuit

6. Batesville

7. Cathedral

8. Bishop Chatard

9. Wheeler

10. Northview

11. Jasper

12. West Lafayette

13. Lawrenceburg

14. Heritage Hills

15. North Harrison

16. Tri West

17. Hamilton Heights

18. Western

19. Bellmont

20. Dekalb

1A

1. Park Tudor

2. Lafayette Central Catholic

3. Blackhawk Christian

4. Andrean

5. Boone Grove

6. Providence

7. Argos

8. Oldenburg

9. Eastbrook

10. Heritage Christian-Indy

11. Evansville Day

12. Bethany Christian

13. Vincennes Rivet

14. South Spencer

15. Tipton

16. Forest Park

17. Manchester

18. South Adams

19. Evansville Christian

20. South Knox