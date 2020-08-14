The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Friday, August 14, 2020 10:00 pm

    Bishop Dwenger, Blackhawk Christian atop girls soccer preseason poll

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Bishop Dwenger girls soccer will enter the season as the No. 2 Class 2A team in the state, according to the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association preseason poll. Northeast 8 teams Bellmont (19th) and DeKalb (20th) are also ranked in 2A.

    Blackhawk Christian girls are No. 3 in the Class 1A poll. South Adams is 18th. 

    Homestead is the only local girls team ranked in the Class 3A poll, checking in at No. 11. 

    vjacobsen@jg.net

    The full poll is listed below:

     

    2020 Indiana Soccer Coaches Association Girls Soccer Preseason Polls

    3A

    1. Noblesville

    2. Carmel

    3. Hamilton Southeastern

    4. Penn

    5. Evansville Memorial

    6. Valparaiso

    7. Castle

    8. South Bend Saint Joseph

    9. Evansville Reitz

    10. Center Grove

    11. Homestead

    12. Fishers

    13. Avon

    14. Columbus North

    15. East Central

    16. Zionsville

    17. Guerin Catholic

    18. Chesterton

    19. Brownsburg

    20. Bloomington South

     

    2A

    1. Evansville Mater Dei

    2. Bishop Dwenger

    3. Mishawaka Marian

    4. South Dearborn

    5. Brebeuf Jesuit

    6. Batesville

    7. Cathedral

    8. Bishop Chatard

    9. Wheeler

    10. Northview

    11. Jasper

    12. West Lafayette

    13. Lawrenceburg

    14. Heritage Hills

    15. North Harrison

    16. Tri West

    17. Hamilton Heights

    18. Western

    19. Bellmont

    20. Dekalb

     

    1A

    1. Park Tudor

    2. Lafayette Central Catholic

    3. Blackhawk Christian

    4. Andrean

    5. Boone Grove

    6. Providence

    7. Argos

    8. Oldenburg

    9. Eastbrook

    10. Heritage Christian-Indy

    11. Evansville Day

    12. Bethany Christian

    13. Vincennes Rivet

    14. South Spencer

    15. Tipton

    16. Forest Park

    17. Manchester

    18. South Adams

    19. Evansville Christian

    20. South Knox

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story