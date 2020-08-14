Friday, August 14, 2020 10:00 pm
Bishop Dwenger, Blackhawk Christian atop girls soccer preseason poll
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Bishop Dwenger girls soccer will enter the season as the No. 2 Class 2A team in the state, according to the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association preseason poll. Northeast 8 teams Bellmont (19th) and DeKalb (20th) are also ranked in 2A.
Blackhawk Christian girls are No. 3 in the Class 1A poll. South Adams is 18th.
Homestead is the only local girls team ranked in the Class 3A poll, checking in at No. 11.
The full poll is listed below:
2020 Indiana Soccer Coaches Association Girls Soccer Preseason Polls
3A
1. Noblesville
2. Carmel
3. Hamilton Southeastern
4. Penn
5. Evansville Memorial
6. Valparaiso
7. Castle
8. South Bend Saint Joseph
9. Evansville Reitz
10. Center Grove
11. Homestead
12. Fishers
13. Avon
14. Columbus North
15. East Central
16. Zionsville
17. Guerin Catholic
18. Chesterton
19. Brownsburg
20. Bloomington South
2A
1. Evansville Mater Dei
2. Bishop Dwenger
3. Mishawaka Marian
4. South Dearborn
5. Brebeuf Jesuit
6. Batesville
7. Cathedral
8. Bishop Chatard
9. Wheeler
10. Northview
11. Jasper
12. West Lafayette
13. Lawrenceburg
14. Heritage Hills
15. North Harrison
16. Tri West
17. Hamilton Heights
18. Western
19. Bellmont
20. Dekalb
1A
1. Park Tudor
2. Lafayette Central Catholic
3. Blackhawk Christian
4. Andrean
5. Boone Grove
6. Providence
7. Argos
8. Oldenburg
9. Eastbrook
10. Heritage Christian-Indy
11. Evansville Day
12. Bethany Christian
13. Vincennes Rivet
14. South Spencer
15. Tipton
16. Forest Park
17. Manchester
18. South Adams
19. Evansville Christian
20. South Knox
