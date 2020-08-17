5A champs won't play season opener

New Palestine football, which has won each of the last two Class 5A state titles, announced Sunday that the Dragons will not be able to play their season opener against Decatur Central. The statement by athletic director All Cooper said the game would be canceled because a "significant" number of players were quarantined due to exposure to the coronavirus and have not participated in the 10 practices mandated by IHSAA rules. At this time, the Dragons intend to play the rest of their schedule as planned.

Warren Central and Bellmont are among the other schools that have announced that they will not be able to compete in early-season games as planned due to COVID-19.