Homestead golf ranked 4th

Homestead remains fourth in the Week 2 girls golf rankings, behind Carmel and Evansville North and just a few points behind Westfield.

The rankings remain the same as the order of finish at the State Finals Preview earlier this month. The Spartans have also finished second at Zionsville.

The full poll is as listed below:

Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association Poll - Week 2

1. Carmel, 138 points, 5 first-place votes

2. Evansville North, 135, 2

3. Westfield, 124

4. Homestead, 120

5. Center Grove, 107

6. Noblesville, 102

7. Hamilton Southeastern, 98

8. Columbus North, 96

9. Franklin Community, 86

10. Brownsburg, 64

11. Zionsville, 60

12. Floyd Central, 58

13. Penn, 53

14. NorthWood, 45

T15. Castle, 35

T15. Western, 35

17. Crown Point, 30

18. Concord, 27

19. Bedford North Lawrence, 23

20. Guerin Catholic, 22