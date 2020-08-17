The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, August 17, 2020 3:00 am

    Lakewood Park atop of Class 1A poll

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Lakewood Park Christian was ranked the No. 1 boys soccer team in Class 1A, according to the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association preseason poll. The Panthers went 17-3-1 in 2019, reaching the semi-state round before falling to Argos. 

    Concordia was ranked No. 4 in the Class 2A poll after going 14-3-1 last year. Leo was 10th, West Noble 12th and Canterbury 17th. 

    Carroll, which reached the final in the Kokomo regional least year, was ranked No. 8 in Class 3A. Warsaw was 13th. 

    The full poll is reproduced below:

     

    3A ISCA High School Boys Preseason Soccer Poll (8/17/20)

    1. Zionsville

    2. North Central

    3. Noblesville

    4. Center Grove

    5. Fishers

    6. Chesterton

    7. Carmel

    8. Carroll

    9. Northridge

    10. Hamilton Southeastern

    11. Lake Central

    12. Castle

    13. Warsaw

    14. Crown Point

    15. Bloomington South

    16. Columbus East

    17. Pike

    18. Southport

    19. Goshen

    20. Elkhart

     

    2A ISCA High School Boys Pre-Season Soccer Poll (8/17/19)

    1. Evansville Memorial

    2. Mishawaka Marian

    3. Washington Community

    4. Concordia Lutheran

    5. Guerin Catholic

    6. Cardinal Ritter

    7. South Bend St. Joseph

    8. Heritage Hills

    9. NorthWood

    10. Leo

    11. Brebeuf Jesuit

    12. West Noble

    13. Culver Academies

    14. Danville

    15. Gibson Southern

    16. Western

    17. Canterbury

    18. Manchester

    19. Speedway

    20. Lebanon

     

    1A ISCA High School Boys Pre-Season Soccer Poll (8/17/20)

    1. Lakewood Park Christian

    2. Jac-Cen-Del

    3. Indianapolis Lutheran

    4. Providence

    5. Argos

    6. Scecina Memorial

    7. Oldenburg Academy

    8. Park Tudor

    9. Greenwood Christian

    10. Bethany Christian

    11. Heritage Christian

    12. South Knox

    13. Bethesda Christian

    14. South Spencer

    15. Lafayette Central Catholic

    16. Covington

    17. Central Christian Academy

    18. Cristel House Academy

    19. Illiana Christian

    20. Cascade

