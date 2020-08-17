Lakewood Park atop of Class 1A poll

Lakewood Park Christian was ranked the No. 1 boys soccer team in Class 1A, according to the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association preseason poll. The Panthers went 17-3-1 in 2019, reaching the semi-state round before falling to Argos.

Concordia was ranked No. 4 in the Class 2A poll after going 14-3-1 last year. Leo was 10th, West Noble 12th and Canterbury 17th.

Carroll, which reached the final in the Kokomo regional least year, was ranked No. 8 in Class 3A. Warsaw was 13th.

The full poll is reproduced below:

3A ISCA High School Boys Preseason Soccer Poll (8/17/20)

1. Zionsville

2. North Central

3. Noblesville

4. Center Grove

5. Fishers

6. Chesterton

7. Carmel

8. Carroll

9. Northridge

10. Hamilton Southeastern

11. Lake Central

12. Castle

13. Warsaw

14. Crown Point

15. Bloomington South

16. Columbus East

17. Pike

18. Southport

19. Goshen

20. Elkhart

2A ISCA High School Boys Pre-Season Soccer Poll (8/17/19)

1. Evansville Memorial

2. Mishawaka Marian

3. Washington Community

4. Concordia Lutheran

5. Guerin Catholic

6. Cardinal Ritter

7. South Bend St. Joseph

8. Heritage Hills

9. NorthWood

10. Leo

11. Brebeuf Jesuit

12. West Noble

13. Culver Academies

14. Danville

15. Gibson Southern

16. Western

17. Canterbury

18. Manchester

19. Speedway

20. Lebanon

1A ISCA High School Boys Pre-Season Soccer Poll (8/17/20)

1. Lakewood Park Christian

2. Jac-Cen-Del

3. Indianapolis Lutheran

4. Providence

5. Argos

6. Scecina Memorial

7. Oldenburg Academy

8. Park Tudor

9. Greenwood Christian

10. Bethany Christian

11. Heritage Christian

12. South Knox

13. Bethesda Christian

14. South Spencer

15. Lafayette Central Catholic

16. Covington

17. Central Christian Academy

18. Cristel House Academy

19. Illiana Christian

20. Cascade