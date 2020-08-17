Monday, August 17, 2020 3:00 am
Lakewood Park atop of Class 1A poll
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Lakewood Park Christian was ranked the No. 1 boys soccer team in Class 1A, according to the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association preseason poll. The Panthers went 17-3-1 in 2019, reaching the semi-state round before falling to Argos.
Concordia was ranked No. 4 in the Class 2A poll after going 14-3-1 last year. Leo was 10th, West Noble 12th and Canterbury 17th.
Carroll, which reached the final in the Kokomo regional least year, was ranked No. 8 in Class 3A. Warsaw was 13th.
The full poll is reproduced below:
3A ISCA High School Boys Preseason Soccer Poll (8/17/20)
1. Zionsville
2. North Central
3. Noblesville
4. Center Grove
5. Fishers
6. Chesterton
7. Carmel
8. Carroll
9. Northridge
10. Hamilton Southeastern
11. Lake Central
12. Castle
13. Warsaw
14. Crown Point
15. Bloomington South
16. Columbus East
17. Pike
18. Southport
19. Goshen
20. Elkhart
2A ISCA High School Boys Pre-Season Soccer Poll (8/17/19)
1. Evansville Memorial
2. Mishawaka Marian
3. Washington Community
4. Concordia Lutheran
5. Guerin Catholic
6. Cardinal Ritter
7. South Bend St. Joseph
8. Heritage Hills
9. NorthWood
10. Leo
11. Brebeuf Jesuit
12. West Noble
13. Culver Academies
14. Danville
15. Gibson Southern
16. Western
17. Canterbury
18. Manchester
19. Speedway
20. Lebanon
1A ISCA High School Boys Pre-Season Soccer Poll (8/17/20)
1. Lakewood Park Christian
2. Jac-Cen-Del
3. Indianapolis Lutheran
4. Providence
5. Argos
6. Scecina Memorial
7. Oldenburg Academy
8. Park Tudor
9. Greenwood Christian
10. Bethany Christian
11. Heritage Christian
12. South Knox
13. Bethesda Christian
14. South Spencer
15. Lafayette Central Catholic
16. Covington
17. Central Christian Academy
18. Cristel House Academy
19. Illiana Christian
20. Cascade
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story