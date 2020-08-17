Bishop Dwenger volleyball is ranked No. 2 in Class 3A in the Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association preseason poll, a year after going 28-5. Bellmont is fourth after reaching the state finals last fall, Angola is tied for seventh and Concordia ninth. Leo and Bishop Luers received votes.

Blackhawk Christian is tied for ninth in Class 1A.

Warsaw and Homestead each received votes in the Class 4A poll. South Adams and Bluffton received votes in the Class 2A poll. Lakewood Park Christian received votes.

The full polls are listed below:

Indiana Prep Volleyball/Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association Preseason Poll

Class 4A

first-place votes in parentheses

1. Hamilton Southeastern (5) - 149

2. New Castle (9) - 146

3. Yorktown (2) - 95

4. Providence - 79

5. Center Grove (1) - 72

6. McCutcheon - 43

7. Crown Point - 41

8. Fishers - 40

T9. Avon - 31

T9. Brownsburg - 31

Others receiving votes: Penn 25, Carmel 24, Roncalli 24, Bloomington South 14, Cathedral 13, Columbus East 12, Munster 12, Floyd Central 12, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 11, LaPorte 10, Elkhart 9, Perry Meridian 6, Warsaw 6, Lake Central 5, Bloomington North 4, Castle 4, Lawrence North 4, Muncie Central 4, Terre Haute 3, Greenfield-Central 2, Terre Haute South 2, Homestead 1, Martinsville 1, New Albany 1.

Class 3A

1. Brownstown Central (11) - 133

2. Bishop Dwenger (4) - 62

3. Silver Creek - 61

4. Bellmont - 56

5. Brebeuf Jesuit - 50

6. Muncie Burris - 45

T7. Angola - 41

T7. NorthWood - 41

9. Concordia - 40

10. New Prairie - 27

Others receiving votes: Leo 25, Heritage Hills 17, Tri-West 17, Benton Central 16, Greencastle 15, Washington 14, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 13, Salem 11, Bishop Chatard 10, West Lafayette 10, Evansville Bosse 9, Northview 9, Speedview 9, Beech Grove 8, Delta 8, Woodlan 7, Edgewood 4, Bishop Luers 4, Greensburg 1, Hamilton Heights 1.

Class 2A

1. Heritage Christian (9) - 133

2. Wapahani (5) - 132

3. Barr-Reeve (2) - 126

4. Andrean - 70

5. Fairfield - 54

6. Hagerstown - 43

7. Wabash - 39

8. Tecumseh - 29

9. Southmont - 28

10. Western Boone - 24

Others Receiving Votes: Shenandoah 23, Carroll (Flora) 18, Evansville Mater Dei 16, Triton Central 16, Frankton 15, Tipton 13, Linton-Stockton 12, Rochester 12, Alexandria 11, Covenant Christian (Indianapolis) 11, Madison-Grant 11, Boone Grove 10, North Judson (1) 10, Park Tudor 9, South Central (Union Mills) 9, North Decatur 7, Fountain Central 6, Lapel 6, Winamac 6, Monroe Central 5, South Adams 5, Delphi 4, North Putnam 4, Scecina 4, Seeger 4, Bluffton 3, Bremen 2, Knightstown 2, Forest Park 1, Rossville 1, Westview 1.

Class 1A

1. Cowan (4) - 76

2. Trinity Lutheran (2) - 69

3. Loogootee - 51

4. Lafayette Central Catholic (1) - 44

5. Bloomfield - 33

6. Pioneer - 32

7. Springs Valley - 24

8. Covington - 20

T9. Blackhawk Christian - 17

T9. Morgan Township - 17

Others Receiving Votes: Blue River Valley 16, Wes-Del 12, Hauser 10, Liberty Christian (1) 10, Northeast Dubois (1) 10, Rock Creek 10, Wood Memorial 7, Vincennes Rivet 6, Frontier 5, Indianapolis Lutheran 5, Borden 4, Oregon-Davis 4, Lakewood Park Christian 3, Orleans, Seton Catholic 3, Triton 2, South Newton 1, White River Valley 1.