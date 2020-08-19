East Noble, South Adams start the season ranked No. 3

East Noble and South Adams will each start the season ranked No. 3 in their respective classes in both the Indiana Football Coaches Association Poll and the AP Poll.

Snider is ranked No. 10 in the Class 6A IFCA preseason poll and received votes in the AP Poll. Homestead is ninth in the AP and received votes in the IFCA. Warsaw and Carroll received votes in each.

Bishop Dwenger is ranked fourth in both Class 5A polls, and North Side received votes in each.

Defending state finalist East Noble is tied for third in the IFCA poll and is third in the AP. Leo received votes in each.

Concordia is sixth in Class 3A and seventh in the AP. West Noble received votes in the AP poll.

Eastside and Bishop Luers each received votes in Class 2A.

South Adams is third in both Class 1A polls, receiving one first-place vote in each. Rival Adams Central is just behind in fourth in each poll, and Churubusco is ninth in the coaches poll. The Eagles received votes in the AP poll.

The full polls are reproduced below:

2020 Indiana Football Coaches Association Coaches Poll

Class 6A

1. Center Grove (5) 95

2. Carmel (5) 94

3. Brownsburg (1) 75

4. Avon 44

5. Ben Davis 40

6. Warren Central 35

7. Merrillville 29

8. Lafayette Jefferson 27

9. North Central 26

10. Snider 22

Others receiving votes: Lawrence North (13), Westfield (13), Homestead (9), Warsaw (5), Penn (4), Carroll (3), Columbus East (2), Fishers (1)

Class 5A

1. New Palestine (7) 92

2. Valparaiso (3) 82

3. Cathedral 74

4. Bishop Dwenger 67

5. Decatur Central 43

6. Zionsville 41

7. Harrison 30

8. Mishawaka 22

T10. Concord 19

T10. Whiteland 19

Others receiving votes: Michigan City (15), Bloomington North (7), Bloomington South (6), McCutcheon (3), Floyd Central (2), Franklin (2), North Side (1)

Class 4A

1. Evansville Memorial (8) 86

2. Hobart (1) 67

T3. East Noble 65

T3. Mooresville 65

5. Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 57

6. East Central 51

7. Mississinewa (1) 29

8. New Prairie 24

9. NorthWood 23

10. Marion 16

Others receiving votes: Plymouth (14), Lowell (12), Roncalli (11), Leo (8), Evansville Central (8), Delta (5), Lebanon (1)

Class 3A

1. Chatard (10) 100

2. West Lafayette 89

3. Brebeuf Jesuit 61

4. Heritage Hills 59

5. Gibson Southern 54

6. Concordia 38

7. Mishawaka Marian 37

8. Lawrenceburg 33

9. Guerin Catholic 28

10. Southridge 14

Others receiving votes: Yorktown (8), Danville (7), Cardinal Ritter (7), Knox 10)

Class 2A

1. Western Boone (6) 93

2. Eastbrook (4) 92

3. Evansville Mater Dei 57

4. Andrean 55

5. Pioneer 40

6. Rensselaer Central 38

7. Triton Central 36

8. Scecina 29

9. Tipton 25

10. Heritage Christian 20

Others receiving votes: Linton-Stockton (17), Bishop Luers (14), Lewis Cass (13), Eastside (5), Boone Groove (4), Eastern Hancock (2), Whiting (2), Centerville (1), LaVille (1), Shenandoah (1)

Class 1A

1. Lafayette Central Catholic (7) 96

2. Indianapolis Lutheran (2) 84

3. South Adams (1) 76

4. Adams Central 71

5. Parke Heritage 40

T6. Southwood 34

T6. West Washington 34

8. North Vermillion 32

9. Churubusco 22

T10. Monroe Central 14

T10. Northfield 14

Others receiving votes: South Putnam (9), North Decatur (5), Attica (4), Sheridan (4), Eastern Greene (2), North Judson (2), Trader's Point Christian (1)

Week 1 AP Poll

6A

Rank-School FPV TP

1. Center Grove (7) 228

2. Carmel (4) 222

3. Brownsburg - 166

4. Avon (2) 156

5. Ben Davis - 138

6. Warren Central - 134

7. Merrillville - 86

8. Lafayette Jeff - 62

9. Homestead - 58

10. North Central - 56

Others receiving votes: Ft. Wayne Snider 26. Lawrence North 22. Warsaw 20. Westfield 18. Columbus East 12. Carroll (Fort Wayne) 8. Penn 6. Elkhart 4. Fishers 4. Hamilton Southeastern 2. Columbus North 2.

5A

Rank-School FPV TP

1. New Palestine (9) 204

2. Valparaiso (1) 192

3. Indpls Cathedral (1) 178

4. Bishop Dwenger - 148

5. Decatur Central - 124

6. Zionsville - 76

7. Mishawaka - 66

8. Lafayette Harrison - 64

9. Bloomington North - 36

10. Whiteland - 26

Others receiving votes: Bloomington South 24. Floyd Central 18. Franklin 18. Concord 14. Castle 10. Michigan City 10. Ft. Wayne North 2.

4A

Rank-School FPV TP

1. Evansville Memorial (10) 228

2. Hobart - 180

3. East Noble - 148

4. E. Central (1) 142

5. Mooresville - 124

6. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) - 120

7. Mississinewa - 84

8. New Prairie (1) 56

9. NorthWood - 50

T10. Roncalli - 50

Others receiving votes: Marion 40. Ev. Central 34. Plymouth 20. Jasper 10. Ev. Reitz 8. Leo 8. Lowell 6. Delta 4. Greenwood 4. Lebanon 2. Northview 2.

3A

Rank-School FPV TP

1. Chatard (11) 236

2. West Lafayette (1) 180

3. Heritage Hills - 164

4. Mishawaka Marian - 142

5. Brebeuf Jesuit - 126

6. Gibson Southern - 108

7. Concordia - 90

8. Lawrenceburg - 74

9. Danville - 48

10. Southridge - 44

Others receiving votes: Guerin Catholic 42. Brownstown 28. Knox 12. Jimtown 8. Princeton 6. W. Noble 6. Vincennes 4. Yorktown 2.

2A

Rank-School FPV TP

1. Western Boone (10) 232

2. Eastbrook (2) 206

3. Evansville Mater Dei - 170

4. Andrean - 162

5. Pioneer - 112

6. Triton Central - 100

7. Rensselaer - 72

8. Heritage Christian - 62

9. Scecina - 42

10. Cass - 34

Others receiving votes: Linton 32. Eastside 30. Eastern Hancock 12. Tipton 12. Boone Grove 8. North Knox 8. LaVille 8. Paoli 4. S. Vermillion 4. Bishop Luers 4. Eastern (Greentown) 4. Providence 2.

1A

Rank-School FPV TP

1. Lutheran (3) 202

2. Lafayette Catholic (7) 198

3. South Adams (1) 156

4. Adams Central - 148

5. Southwood - 94

6. West Washington - 92

7. Parke Heritage - 90

8. North Vermillion - 80

9. Northfield - 44

10. North Decatur - 30

Others receiving votes: Churubusco 28. Sheridan 20. North Judson 14. Monroe Central 8. N. Daviess 2. Culver 2. Park Tudor 2.