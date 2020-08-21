West Noble soccer player killed in crash

West Noble senior Anthony Reyes died in a car crash Thursday afternoon. Reyes, a senior, was a four-year member of the boys soccer program and had also been a member of the wrestling team. West Noble athletic events that had been scheduled for Thursday afternoon were canceled.

"He was a great teammate and always seemed to make everyone smile," West Noble athletic director Tom Schermerhorn wrote in an announcement posted to Twitter. "We will miss him greatly at West Noble, and tonight we will leave the lights on for him! RIP Tony"

