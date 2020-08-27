East Noble football ranked 2nd

East Noble football is ranked second in the Indiana Football Coaches Association Class 4A poll and is tied for second in the AP Poll after a 31-0 season-opening win over Plymouth. Leo also received votes in both 4A polls.

South Adams is ranked third in both Class A polls, and Adams Central is right behind at No. 4 in both polls. Churubusco received votes in the coaches poll.

Concordia is ranked third in the Class 3A AP Poll and fourth in the coaches poll. Heritage received votes in the AP poll.

Bishop Dwenger is ranked fourth in both Class 5A polls, and North Side is eighth in the AP poll. The Legends received votes in the coaches poll, and Northrop received votes in both.

Carroll, Snider and Warsaw were tied for 10th in the Class 6A coaches poll. Homestead received votes in the coaches poll, while only Warsaw and Carroll received votes received votes in the AP poll.

Eastside was 10th in the Class 2A coaches poll and eighth according to the AP. Bishop Luers received votes in the coaches poll.

The full polls are listed below.

2020 Indiana Football Coaches Association Coaches Poll (Week 2)

6A

(rank, school, first-place votes, record, total points)

1 Center Grove (7) 1-0 97

2 Carmel (3) 1-0 87

3 Brownsburg 1-0 73

4 Merrillville 1-0 52

T5 Lawrence North 1-0 50

T5 Warren Central 0-0 50

7 North Central 1-0 47

8 Lafayette Jeff 1-0 32

9 Avon 0-1 15

T10 Carroll 1-0 6

T10 Snider 0-1 6

T10 Warsaw 1-0 6

Others receiving votes:cBen Davis 0-1 (5), Elkhart 0-0 (5), Penn 0-1 (4), Homestead 0-1 (3), Hamilton SE 1-0 (2), Columbus North 1-0 (1), Pike 1-0 (1), Westfield 0-1 (1)

5A

1 Valparaiso (3) 1-0 92

2 Cathederal (3) 1-0 89

3 New Palestine (4) 0-0 87

4 Bishop Dwenger 1-0 67

5 Harrison 1-0 49

6 Whiteland 1-0 44

7 Zionsville 0-1 30

8 Michigan City 1-0 24

9 Decatur Central 0-1 23

10 Concord 0-0 14

Others receiving votes: North Side 1-0 (12), Mishawaka 0-1 (5), Evansville North 1-0 (5), Floyd Central 1-0 (3), Northrop 1-0 (3), Castle 0-1 (1), New Albany 1-0 (1), Plainfield 0-1 (1)

4A

1 Hobart (5) 1-0 86

2 East Noble (4) 1-0 77

3 Mooresville 1-0 71

4 Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 1-0 69

5 East Central 1-0 41

6 Evansville Central (1) 1-0 33

7 New Prairie 1-0 29

8 Evansville Memorial 0-1 27

9 Jasper 1-0 26

10 NorthWood 0-0 18

Others receiving votes: Pendleton Heights 1-0 (17), Leo 1-0 (16), Mississinewa 0-1 (9), EC Central 0-0 (7), Plymouth 0-1 (6),Evansville Reitz 1-0 (5), Roncalli 0-0 (5), Delta 0-0 (3),Western 1-0 (1)

3A

1 Chatard (10) 1-0 100

2 West Lafayette 0-1 73

3 Mishawaka Marian 1-0 68

4 Concordia 1-0 60

5 Brebeuf 0-1 55

6 Guerin Catholic 1-0 53

7 Southridge 1-0 30

8 Gibson Southern 0-1 24

9 Danville 1-0 18

10 Heritage Hills 0-1 17

Others receiving votes: Lawrenceburg 0-1 (12), Yorktown 1-0 (11), Mt. Vernon (Posey) 1-0 (10), Brownstown Central 0-0 (5), Indpls Ritter 1-0 (4), Hamilton Heights 0-1 (2), Knox 0-1 (1)

2A

1 Eastbrook (9) 1-0 99

2 Pioneer (1) 1-0 81

3 Triton Central 1-0 64

4 Andrean 0-1 59

5 Evansville Mater Dei 0-1 49

6 Western Boone 0-1 45

T7 Heritage Christian 0-0 28

T7 Tipton 0-0 25

9 Rensselaer Central 0-1 23

T10 Eastside 1-0 19

T10 Shenandoah 1-0 19

Others receiving votes: Eastern Hancock 1-0 (17), South Vermillion 1-0 (5), Centerville 1-0 (3), Bishop Luers 0-1 (2), Indpls Scecina 0-1 (2),

LaVille 0-0 (1), Linton-Stockton 0-1 (1), Lapel 1-0 (1)

1A

1 Indianapolis Lutheran (7) 1-0 94

2 Lafayette CC (3) 0-0 92

3 South Adams 1-0 78

4 Adams Central 1-0 74

T5 West Washington 1-0 47

T5 Southwood 1-0 47

7 Parke Heritage 0-0 44

8 South Putnam 1-0 19

9 Sheridan 1-0 15

10 Monroe Central 1-0 14

Others receiving votes: North Vermillion 0-1 (11), North Decatur 1-0 (6), North Judson 1-0 (5), Eastern Greene 1-0 (2), Churubusco 0-1 (1)

Associated Press Football Poll - Week 2

6A

(first-place votes, record, total points, previous rank)

1. Center Grove (11) 1-0 254 1

2. Carmel (1) 1-0 218 2

3. Brownsburg (1) 1-0 216 3

4. Warren Central - 0-0 156 6

5. Lawrence North - 1-0 126 NR

6. Merrillville - 1-0 116 NR

7. Lafayette Jeff - 1-0 100 8

8. North Central - 1-0 96 10

9. Avon - 0-1 38 4

10. Ben Davis - 0-1 32 5

(tie) Hamilton Southeastern - 1-0 32 NR

Others receiving votes: Columbus North 20. Warsaw 12. Carroll 8. Elkhart 4. Pike 2.

5A

1. New Palestine (9) 0-0 248 1

2. Valparaiso (3) 1-0 232 2

3. Cathedral (1) 1-0 218 3

4. Bishop Dwenger - 1-0 172 4

5. Lafayette Harrison - 1-0 138 NR

6. Whiteland - 1-0 116 NR

7. Floyd Central - 1-0 72 NR

8. North Side - 1-0 54 NR

9. Michigan City - 1-0 52 NR

10. Decatur Central - 0-1 48 5

(tie) Zionsville - 0-1 48 6

Others receiving votes: Mishawaka 14. Northrop 10. Concord 4. Evansville North 2. New Albany 2.

4A

1. Hobart (7) 1-0 238 2

2. East Central (1) 1-0 192 4

(tie) East Noble (4) 1-0 192 3

4. Mooresville - 1-0 172 5

(tie) Mt. Vernon (Hancock) - 1-0 172 6

6. New Prairie - 1-0 108 8

7. Jasper (1) 1-0 98 NR

8. Evansville Memorial - 0-1 82 1

9. NorthWood - 0-0 46 T9

10. Roncalli - 0-0 42 T9

Others receiving votes: Evansville Central 32. Lowell 16. Evansville Reitz 10. Leo 8. Mississinewa 6. Delta 6. Pendleton Hts. 4. Greenwood 4. Western 2.

3A

1. Chatard (13) 1-0 260 1

2. Mishawaka Marian - 1-0 222 4

3. Concordia - 1-0 178 7

4. Danville - 1-0 148 9

5. West Lafayette - 0-1 142 2

6. Southridge - 1-0 120 10

7. Guerin Catholic - 1-0 118 NR

8. Brebeuf - 0-1 96 5

9. Heritage Hills - 0-1 30 3

(tie) Yorktown - 1-0 30 NR

Others receiving votes: Mt. Vernon (Posey) 22. Vincennes 22. Heritage 12. Gibson Southern 12. Brownstown 10. Glenn 2. Ritter 2. Jimtown 2. Sullivan 2.

2A

1. Eastbrook (13) 1-0 260 2

2. Pioneer - 1-0 224 5

3. Triton Central - 1-0 166 6

4. Andrean - 0-1 124 4

(tie) Evansville Mater Dei - 0-1 124 3

6. Western Boone - 0-1 122 1

7. Heritage Christian - 0-0 86 8

8. Eastside - 1-0 76 NR

9. Eastern Hancock - 1-0 72 NR

10. South Vermillion - 1-0 42 NR

Others receiving votes: Shenandoah 38. Scecina 22. Paoli 18. Eastern (Greentown) 18. Rensselaer 14. North Knox 8. LaVille 8. Lapel 4. Linton 2. Tell City 2.

1A

1. Indianapolis Lutheran (11) 1-0 256 1

2. Lafayette Catholic (2) 0-0 226 2

3. South Adams - 1-0 200 3

4. Adams Central - 1-0 182 4

5. Southwood - 1-0 140 5

6. West Washington - 1-0 118 6

(tie) Sheridan - 1-0 118 NR

8. Parke Heritage - 0-0 78 7

9. North Decatur - 1-0 42 10

10. North Judson - 1-0 26 NR

Others receiving votes: South Putnam 14. Monroe Central 12. North Daviess 6. Park Tudor 6. North Vermillion 4. Frontier 2.