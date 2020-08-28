The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, August 28, 2020 3:40 pm

    Saints still No. 2 in girls soccer poll

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Bishop Dwenger girls soccer is the No. 2 team in Class 2A, according to the latest Indiana Soccer Coaches Association poll. NE8 teams DeKalb, Bellmont and Leo are 14th, 16th and 19th, respectively. 

    Blackhawk Christian is No. 3 in Class A. The Canterbury girls are 11th and South Adams is 17th. Lakeland Christian is 18th. 

    Homestead is 13th and Carroll 18th in Class 3A. 

    The full poll is reproduced below:

    ISCA Girls Soccer State Rankings - August 24th

     

    3A

    1. Noblesville

    2. Carmel

    3. Hamilton Southeastern

    4. Memorial

    5. Valparaiso

    6. Saint Joseph

    7. Bloomington South

    8. Reitz Memorial

    9. Brownsburg

    10. Avon

    11. Penn

    12. Castle

    13. Homestead

    14. Guerin Catholic

    15. Columbus North

    16. East Central

    17. Fishers

    18. Carroll

    19. Center Grove

    20. Crown Point

     

    2A

    1. Evansville Mater Dei

    2. Bishop Dwenger

    3. Mishawaka Marian

    4. South Dearborn

    5. Brebeuf Jesuit

    6. Cathedral

    7. Batesville

    8. Bishop Chatard

    9. Wheeler

    10. Heritage Hills

    11. Northview

    12. Lawrenceburg

    13. Hamilton Heights

    14. DeKalb

    15. Tri West

    16. Bellmont

    17. Silver Creek

    18. West Lafayette

    19. Leo

    20. Plymouth

     

    1A

    1. Park Tudor

    2. Lafayette Central Catholic

    3. Blackhawk Christian 

    4. Andrean

    5. Providence

    6. Eastbrook

    7. Evansville Christian

    8. Oldenburg

    9. Argos

    10. Vincennes Rivet

    11. Canterbury

    12. Heritage Christian-Indy

    13. Tipton

    14. Evansville Day

    15. Boone Grove

    16. Bethany Christian

    17. South Adams

    18. Lakeland Christian

    19. South Knox

    20. N.E. Dubois

