Friday, August 28, 2020 3:40 pm
Saints still No. 2 in girls soccer poll
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Bishop Dwenger girls soccer is the No. 2 team in Class 2A, according to the latest Indiana Soccer Coaches Association poll. NE8 teams DeKalb, Bellmont and Leo are 14th, 16th and 19th, respectively.
Blackhawk Christian is No. 3 in Class A. The Canterbury girls are 11th and South Adams is 17th. Lakeland Christian is 18th.
Homestead is 13th and Carroll 18th in Class 3A.
The full poll is reproduced below:
ISCA Girls Soccer State Rankings - August 24th
3A
1. Noblesville
2. Carmel
3. Hamilton Southeastern
4. Memorial
5. Valparaiso
6. Saint Joseph
7. Bloomington South
8. Reitz Memorial
9. Brownsburg
10. Avon
11. Penn
12. Castle
13. Homestead
14. Guerin Catholic
15. Columbus North
16. East Central
17. Fishers
18. Carroll
19. Center Grove
20. Crown Point
2A
1. Evansville Mater Dei
2. Bishop Dwenger
3. Mishawaka Marian
4. South Dearborn
5. Brebeuf Jesuit
6. Cathedral
7. Batesville
8. Bishop Chatard
9. Wheeler
10. Heritage Hills
11. Northview
12. Lawrenceburg
13. Hamilton Heights
14. DeKalb
15. Tri West
16. Bellmont
17. Silver Creek
18. West Lafayette
19. Leo
20. Plymouth
1A
1. Park Tudor
2. Lafayette Central Catholic
3. Blackhawk Christian
4. Andrean
5. Providence
6. Eastbrook
7. Evansville Christian
8. Oldenburg
9. Argos
10. Vincennes Rivet
11. Canterbury
12. Heritage Christian-Indy
13. Tipton
14. Evansville Day
15. Boone Grove
16. Bethany Christian
17. South Adams
18. Lakeland Christian
19. South Knox
20. N.E. Dubois
