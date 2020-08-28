Saints still No. 2 in girls soccer poll

Bishop Dwenger girls soccer is the No. 2 team in Class 2A, according to the latest Indiana Soccer Coaches Association poll. NE8 teams DeKalb, Bellmont and Leo are 14th, 16th and 19th, respectively.

Blackhawk Christian is No. 3 in Class A. The Canterbury girls are 11th and South Adams is 17th. Lakeland Christian is 18th.

Homestead is 13th and Carroll 18th in Class 3A.

The full poll is reproduced below:

ISCA Girls Soccer State Rankings - August 24th

3A

1. Noblesville

2. Carmel

3. Hamilton Southeastern

4. Memorial

5. Valparaiso

6. Saint Joseph

7. Bloomington South

8. Reitz Memorial

9. Brownsburg

10. Avon

11. Penn

12. Castle

13. Homestead

14. Guerin Catholic

15. Columbus North

16. East Central

17. Fishers

18. Carroll

19. Center Grove

20. Crown Point

2A

1. Evansville Mater Dei

2. Bishop Dwenger

3. Mishawaka Marian

4. South Dearborn

5. Brebeuf Jesuit

6. Cathedral

7. Batesville

8. Bishop Chatard

9. Wheeler

10. Heritage Hills

11. Northview

12. Lawrenceburg

13. Hamilton Heights

14. DeKalb

15. Tri West

16. Bellmont

17. Silver Creek

18. West Lafayette

19. Leo

20. Plymouth

1A

1. Park Tudor

2. Lafayette Central Catholic

3. Blackhawk Christian

4. Andrean

5. Providence

6. Eastbrook

7. Evansville Christian

8. Oldenburg

9. Argos

10. Vincennes Rivet

11. Canterbury

12. Heritage Christian-Indy

13. Tipton

14. Evansville Day

15. Boone Grove

16. Bethany Christian

17. South Adams

18. Lakeland Christian

19. South Knox

20. N.E. Dubois