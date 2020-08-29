Some parents to be allowed at games

SAC schools will slightly loosen restrictions on attendance at athletic events starting Tuesday.

During “Step 2,” which will run from Tuesday through Sept. 13, athletes listed on the team roster will be allotted tickets for immediate family members to attend, although the number of tickets for each athlete may vary depending on the size of the team and the venue in which they are playing. Spectators who are allowed to attend will be expected to wear masks, sit in designated areas and socially distance from other spectators. Tennis, cross country and golf will not require tickets, but only parents and guardians will be allowed, and they will be expected to wear masks and socially distance.

Adams County will also begin allowing additional spectators at school sporting events starting Monday. Each of the three county schools (Bellmont, South Adams and Adams Central) will allow four tickets to be purchased by adult family members of each senior on the roster, and two for each underclassmen. Middle schoolers will also be allowed to have two parents in attendance at their contests. Visiting teams will be allowed to have two parents per player in attendance.