Wednesday, September 02, 2020 11:50 pm
Bishop Dwenger drops to No. 4 in girls soccer poll
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
The Homestead girls soccer team moved up two spots in the Class 3A coaches poll to No. 11. Carroll held steady at No. 18.
In Class 2A, Bishop Dwenger dropped two spots to No. 4. DeKalb moved up a spot to No. 13, Leo moved up three spots to No. 16 and Bellmont fell three spots to No. 19.
Blackhawk Christian remains the No. 3 team in Class 1A, Canterbury moved up three spots to No. 8 and South Adams moved up two spots to No. 15. Lakewood Park Christian appeared in the poll at No. 17, and Lakeland Christian fell out of the Top 20.
The full polls are reprinted below:
2020 Indiana Soccer Coaches Association Girls Soccer Polls 8/31/2020
3A
1. Noblesville
2. Carmel
3. Hamilton Southeastern
4. Evansville Memorial
5. Valparaiso
6. Saint Joseph
7. Bloomington South
8. Evansville Reitz
9. Avon
10. Castle
11. Homestead
12. Guerin Catholic
13. Brownsburg
14. Penn
15. Columbus North
16. East Central
17. Fishers
18. Carroll
19. Center Grove
T20. Crown Point
T20. North Central
2A
1. Mishawaka Marian
2. Bishop Chatard
3. Evansville Mater Dei
4. Bishop Dwenger
5. South Dearborn
6. Cathedral
7. Brebeuf Jesuit
8. Wheeler
9. Heritage Hills
10. Hamilton Heights
11. Northview
12. Batesville
13. DeKalb
14. Lawrenceburg
15. Silver Creek
16. Leo
17. Tri West
18. Yorktown
19. Bellmont
20. West Lafayette
1A
1. Park Tudor
2. Lafayette Central Catholic
3. Blackhawk Christian
4. Providence
5. Eastbrook
6. Oldenburg
7. Evansville Christian
8. Canterbury
9. Vincennes Rivet
10. Tipton
11. Andrean
12. Heritage Christian-Indy
13. Boone Grove
14. Argos
15. South Adams
16. Bethany Christian
17. Lakewood Park Christian
18. Covenant Christian DeMotte
19. Cascade
20. Scecina
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story