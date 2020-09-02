Bishop Dwenger drops to No. 4 in girls soccer poll

The Homestead girls soccer team moved up two spots in the Class 3A coaches poll to No. 11. Carroll held steady at No. 18.

In Class 2A, Bishop Dwenger dropped two spots to No. 4. DeKalb moved up a spot to No. 13, Leo moved up three spots to No. 16 and Bellmont fell three spots to No. 19.

Blackhawk Christian remains the No. 3 team in Class 1A, Canterbury moved up three spots to No. 8 and South Adams moved up two spots to No. 15. Lakewood Park Christian appeared in the poll at No. 17, and Lakeland Christian fell out of the Top 20.

The full polls are reprinted below:

2020 Indiana Soccer Coaches Association Girls Soccer Polls 8/31/2020

3A

1. Noblesville

2. Carmel

3. Hamilton Southeastern

4. Evansville Memorial

5. Valparaiso

6. Saint Joseph

7. Bloomington South

8. Evansville Reitz

9. Avon

10. Castle

11. Homestead

12. Guerin Catholic

13. Brownsburg

14. Penn

15. Columbus North

16. East Central

17. Fishers

18. Carroll

19. Center Grove

T20. Crown Point

T20. North Central

2A

1. Mishawaka Marian

2. Bishop Chatard

3. Evansville Mater Dei

4. Bishop Dwenger

5. South Dearborn

6. Cathedral

7. Brebeuf Jesuit

8. Wheeler

9. Heritage Hills

10. Hamilton Heights

11. Northview

12. Batesville

13. DeKalb

14. Lawrenceburg

15. Silver Creek

16. Leo

17. Tri West

18. Yorktown

19. Bellmont

20. West Lafayette

1A

1. Park Tudor

2. Lafayette Central Catholic

3. Blackhawk Christian

4. Providence

5. Eastbrook

6. Oldenburg

7. Evansville Christian

8. Canterbury

9. Vincennes Rivet

10. Tipton

11. Andrean

12. Heritage Christian-Indy

13. Boone Grove

14. Argos

15. South Adams

16. Bethany Christian

17. Lakewood Park Christian

18. Covenant Christian DeMotte

19. Cascade

20. Scecina