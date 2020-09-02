The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Wednesday, September 02, 2020 11:50 pm

    Bishop Dwenger drops to No. 4 in girls soccer poll

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    The Homestead girls soccer team moved up two spots in the Class 3A coaches poll to No. 11. Carroll held steady at No. 18. 

    In Class 2A, Bishop Dwenger dropped two spots to No. 4. DeKalb moved up a spot to No. 13, Leo moved up three spots to No. 16 and Bellmont fell three spots to No. 19.

    Blackhawk Christian remains the No. 3 team in Class 1A, Canterbury moved up three spots to No. 8 and South Adams moved up two spots to No. 15. Lakewood Park Christian appeared in the poll at No. 17, and Lakeland Christian fell out of the Top 20. 

    The full polls are reprinted below:

    2020 Indiana Soccer Coaches Association Girls Soccer Polls 8/31/2020

    3A

    1. Noblesville

    2. Carmel

    3. Hamilton Southeastern

    4. Evansville Memorial

    5. Valparaiso

    6. Saint Joseph

    7. Bloomington South

    8. Evansville Reitz

    9. Avon

    10. Castle

    11. Homestead

    12. Guerin Catholic

    13. Brownsburg

    14. Penn

    15. Columbus North

    16. East Central

    17. Fishers

    18. Carroll

    19. Center Grove

    T20. Crown Point

    T20. North Central

     

    2A

    1. Mishawaka Marian

    2. Bishop Chatard

    3. Evansville Mater Dei

    4. Bishop Dwenger

    5. South Dearborn

    6. Cathedral

    7. Brebeuf Jesuit

    8. Wheeler

    9. Heritage Hills

    10. Hamilton Heights

    11. Northview

    12. Batesville

    13. DeKalb

    14. Lawrenceburg

    15. Silver Creek

    16. Leo

    17. Tri West

    18. Yorktown

    19. Bellmont

    20. West Lafayette

     

    1A

    1. Park Tudor

    2. Lafayette Central Catholic

    3. Blackhawk Christian

    4. Providence

    5. Eastbrook

    6. Oldenburg

    7. Evansville Christian

    8. Canterbury

    9. Vincennes Rivet

    10. Tipton

    11. Andrean

    12. Heritage Christian-Indy

    13. Boone Grove

    14. Argos

    15. South Adams

    16. Bethany Christian

    17. Lakewood Park Christian

    18. Covenant Christian DeMotte

    19. Cascade

    20. Scecina

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story