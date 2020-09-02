The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, September 02, 2020 11:50 pm

    Carroll girls still No. 2, Concordia boys fall

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    The Carroll girls cross country team remains the second-ranked in the state according to the Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches poll, but the Concordia boys have fallen nine spots to No. 15. The Homestead girls dropped two spots to No. 12, and the Cadet girls fell out of the poll. The Warsaw boys dropped two spots to No. 21, and Homestead boys fell out of the Top 25. 

    The full polls are reprinted below:

    Girls’ Cross Country Poll 8/31/20

    1. CARMEL

    2. CARROLL

    3. COLUMBUS NORTH

    4. HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN

    5. NOBLESVILLE

    6. WEST LAFAYETTE

    7. FISHERS

    8. FRANKLIN CENTRAL

    9. ZIONSVILLE

    10. BLOOMINGTON NORTH

    11. PENN

    12. HOMESTEAD

    13. BREBEUF

    14. FLOYD CENTRAL

    15. BISHOP CHATARD

    16. EDGEWOOD

    17. NORTH CENTRAL

    18. FRANKLIN COMMUNITY

    19. HARRISON

    20. NORTHRIDGE

    21. BROWNSBURG

    22. CENTER GROVE

    23. VALPARAISO

    24. LOWELL

    25. NORTHVIEW

     

    Boys’ Cross Country Poll 8/31/20

    1. COLUMBUS NORTH

    2. CARMEL

    3. NOBLESVILLE

    4. FISHERS

    5. BREBEUF

    6. HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN

    7. CENTER GROVE

    8. GOSHEN

    9. FLOYD CENTRAL

    10. FRANKLIN CENTRAL

    11. ZIONSVILLE

    12. CROWN POINT

    13. PENN

    14. NORTHVIEW

    15. CONCORDIA

    16. GUERIN CATHOLIC

    17. TERRE HAUTE NORTH

    18. BLOOMINGTON SOUTH

    19. BLOOMINGTON NORTH

    20. WESTVIEW

    21. WARSAW

    22. HARRISON

    23. WESTFIELD

    24. BROWNSBURG

    25. LAKE CENTRAL

