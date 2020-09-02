Carroll girls still No. 2, Concordia boys fall

The Carroll girls cross country team remains the second-ranked in the state according to the Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches poll, but the Concordia boys have fallen nine spots to No. 15. The Homestead girls dropped two spots to No. 12, and the Cadet girls fell out of the poll. The Warsaw boys dropped two spots to No. 21, and Homestead boys fell out of the Top 25.

The full polls are reprinted below:

Girls’ Cross Country Poll 8/31/20

1. CARMEL

2. CARROLL

3. COLUMBUS NORTH

4. HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN

5. NOBLESVILLE

6. WEST LAFAYETTE

7. FISHERS

8. FRANKLIN CENTRAL

9. ZIONSVILLE

10. BLOOMINGTON NORTH

11. PENN

12. HOMESTEAD

13. BREBEUF

14. FLOYD CENTRAL

15. BISHOP CHATARD

16. EDGEWOOD

17. NORTH CENTRAL

18. FRANKLIN COMMUNITY

19. HARRISON

20. NORTHRIDGE

21. BROWNSBURG

22. CENTER GROVE

23. VALPARAISO

24. LOWELL

25. NORTHVIEW

Boys’ Cross Country Poll 8/31/20

1. COLUMBUS NORTH

2. CARMEL

3. NOBLESVILLE

4. FISHERS

5. BREBEUF

6. HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN

7. CENTER GROVE

8. GOSHEN

9. FLOYD CENTRAL

10. FRANKLIN CENTRAL

11. ZIONSVILLE

12. CROWN POINT

13. PENN

14. NORTHVIEW

15. CONCORDIA

16. GUERIN CATHOLIC

17. TERRE HAUTE NORTH

18. BLOOMINGTON SOUTH

19. BLOOMINGTON NORTH

20. WESTVIEW

21. WARSAW

22. HARRISON

23. WESTFIELD

24. BROWNSBURG

25. LAKE CENTRAL