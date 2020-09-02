Wednesday, September 02, 2020 11:50 pm
Carroll girls still No. 2, Concordia boys fall
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
The Carroll girls cross country team remains the second-ranked in the state according to the Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches poll, but the Concordia boys have fallen nine spots to No. 15. The Homestead girls dropped two spots to No. 12, and the Cadet girls fell out of the poll. The Warsaw boys dropped two spots to No. 21, and Homestead boys fell out of the Top 25.
The full polls are reprinted below:
Girls’ Cross Country Poll 8/31/20
1. CARMEL
2. CARROLL
3. COLUMBUS NORTH
4. HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN
5. NOBLESVILLE
6. WEST LAFAYETTE
7. FISHERS
8. FRANKLIN CENTRAL
9. ZIONSVILLE
10. BLOOMINGTON NORTH
11. PENN
12. HOMESTEAD
13. BREBEUF
14. FLOYD CENTRAL
15. BISHOP CHATARD
16. EDGEWOOD
17. NORTH CENTRAL
18. FRANKLIN COMMUNITY
19. HARRISON
20. NORTHRIDGE
21. BROWNSBURG
22. CENTER GROVE
23. VALPARAISO
24. LOWELL
25. NORTHVIEW
Boys’ Cross Country Poll 8/31/20
1. COLUMBUS NORTH
2. CARMEL
3. NOBLESVILLE
4. FISHERS
5. BREBEUF
6. HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN
7. CENTER GROVE
8. GOSHEN
9. FLOYD CENTRAL
10. FRANKLIN CENTRAL
11. ZIONSVILLE
12. CROWN POINT
13. PENN
14. NORTHVIEW
15. CONCORDIA
16. GUERIN CATHOLIC
17. TERRE HAUTE NORTH
18. BLOOMINGTON SOUTH
19. BLOOMINGTON NORTH
20. WESTVIEW
21. WARSAW
22. HARRISON
23. WESTFIELD
24. BROWNSBURG
25. LAKE CENTRAL
