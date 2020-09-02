Wednesday, September 02, 2020 11:50 pm
Carroll tennis No. 11 in state
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Carroll remains the top-ranked boys tennis team in the area, coming in at No. 11 in this week's Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association poll. Bishop Dwenger is 17th and Homestead is 21st.
Carroll is the No. 1 team in District 2, which encompasses nearly all schools in the area. Bishop Dwenger is No. 2, Homestead is No. 3, Canterbury in No. 5, East Noble No. 6 and Huntington North No. 8.
The full polls are reproduced below:
2020 Boys Tennis Poll (2nd Week Poll 8-31-2020)
1. Carmel
2. Zionsville
3. North Central
4. Jasper
5. Center Grove
6. Munster
7. Brownsburg
8. Guerin Catholic
9. Fishers
10. Hamilton Southeastern
11. Carroll
12. Castle
13. Columbus North
14. Penn
15. Harrison (WL)
16. Terre Haute South
17. Bishop Dwenger
18. Westfield
19T. West Lafayette
19T. South Bend St Joseph
21. Homestead
22. Brebeuf
23. Cathedral
24. Whiteland
25. Floyd Central
26. Bloomington South
27. Delta
28. Jeffersonville
29. Westview
30. Valparaiso
2020 1st Boys District Rankings - District 2
1. Carroll
2. Bishop Dwenger
3. Homestead
4. Westview
5. Canterbury
6. Concord
7. East Noble
8. Huntington North
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story