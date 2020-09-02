The Journal Gazette
 
    Carroll tennis No. 11 in state

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Carroll remains the top-ranked boys tennis team in the area, coming in at No. 11 in this week's Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association poll. Bishop Dwenger is 17th and Homestead is 21st. 

    Carroll is the No. 1 team in District 2, which encompasses nearly all schools in the area. Bishop Dwenger is No. 2, Homestead is No. 3, Canterbury in No. 5, East Noble No. 6 and Huntington North No. 8. 

    The full polls are reproduced below:

    2020 Boys Tennis Poll (2nd Week Poll 8-31-2020)

    1. Carmel

    2. Zionsville

    3. North Central

    4. Jasper

    5. Center Grove

    6. Munster

    7. Brownsburg

    8. Guerin Catholic

    9. Fishers

    10. Hamilton Southeastern

    11. Carroll

    12. Castle

    13. Columbus North

    14. Penn

    15. Harrison (WL)

    16. Terre Haute South

    17. Bishop Dwenger

    18. Westfield

    19T. West Lafayette

    19T. South Bend St Joseph

    21. Homestead

    22. Brebeuf

    23. Cathedral

    24. Whiteland

    25. Floyd Central

    26. Bloomington South

    27. Delta

    28. Jeffersonville

    29. Westview

    30. Valparaiso

     

    2020 1st Boys District Rankings - District 2

    1. Carroll

    2. Bishop Dwenger

    3. Homestead

    4. Westview

    5. Canterbury

    6. Concord

    7. East Noble

    8. Huntington North

