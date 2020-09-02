Carroll tennis No. 11 in state

Carroll remains the top-ranked boys tennis team in the area, coming in at No. 11 in this week's Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association poll. Bishop Dwenger is 17th and Homestead is 21st.

Carroll is the No. 1 team in District 2, which encompasses nearly all schools in the area. Bishop Dwenger is No. 2, Homestead is No. 3, Canterbury in No. 5, East Noble No. 6 and Huntington North No. 8.

The full polls are reproduced below:

2020 Boys Tennis Poll (2nd Week Poll 8-31-2020)

1. Carmel

2. Zionsville

3. North Central

4. Jasper

5. Center Grove

6. Munster

7. Brownsburg

8. Guerin Catholic

9. Fishers

10. Hamilton Southeastern

11. Carroll

12. Castle

13. Columbus North

14. Penn

15. Harrison (WL)

16. Terre Haute South

17. Bishop Dwenger

18. Westfield

19T. West Lafayette

19T. South Bend St Joseph

21. Homestead

22. Brebeuf

23. Cathedral

24. Whiteland

25. Floyd Central

26. Bloomington South

27. Delta

28. Jeffersonville

29. Westview

30. Valparaiso

2020 1st Boys District Rankings - District 2

1. Carroll

2. Bishop Dwenger

3. Homestead

4. Westview

5. Canterbury

6. Concord

7. East Noble

8. Huntington North