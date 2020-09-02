Wednesday, September 02, 2020 11:50 pm
Carroll's Duffus headed to Penn State
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Carroll senior runner Zoe Duffus announced on Instagram that she has verbally committed to run track and cross country at Penn State. Duffus was sixth at last year's cross country state finals and won the Huntington North Invitational last month in a time of 18:08.4.
