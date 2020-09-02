The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, September 02, 2020

    Carroll's Duffus headed to Penn State

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Carroll senior runner Zoe Duffus announced on Instagram that she has verbally committed to run track and cross country at Penn State. Duffus was sixth at last year's cross country state finals and won the Huntington North Invitational last month in a time of 18:08.4. 

    vjacobsen@jg.net

