    Wednesday, September 02, 2020 11:50 pm

    Eva Hudson verbally commits to Notre Dame

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Bishop Dwenger volleyball has announced that junior outside hitter Eva Hudson has verbally committed to Notre Dame. The Journal Gazette's Glass Spike winner in 2018, Hudson was a second-team all-state honoree as a sophomore, when she led the Saints with 4.0 kills per set, 50 aces, 36 blocks and 236 digs.

