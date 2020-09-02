Wednesday, September 02, 2020 11:50 pm
Eva Hudson verbally commits to Notre Dame
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Bishop Dwenger volleyball has announced that junior outside hitter Eva Hudson has verbally committed to Notre Dame. The Journal Gazette's Glass Spike winner in 2018, Hudson was a second-team all-state honoree as a sophomore, when she led the Saints with 4.0 kills per set, 50 aces, 36 blocks and 236 digs.
