    Top boys soccer teams steady in state rankings

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Lakewood Park Christian (3-1) remains the top ranked team in Class A boys soccer according to the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association poll. Lakeland Christian (4-1) moved up two spots to No. 17.

    Concordia (6-0) remains No. 3 in Class 2A, and Leo (4-2) moved up a sopt to No. 11. West Noble (2-2) held steady at No. 14, while Bishop Dwenger (3-2) fell out of the poll. 

    Carroll (4-0) remains No. 5 in Class 3A. 

    The full poll is reprinted below:

     

    3A ISCA High School Boys Soccer Poll (8/31/20)

    1. North Central

    2. Noblesville

    3. Chesterton

    4. Zionsville

    5. Carroll

    6. Carmel

    7. Castle

    8. Hamilton Southeastern

    9. Northridge

    10. Crown Point

    11. Bloomington South

    12. Center Grove

    13. Fishers

    14. Westfield

    15. Pike

    16. Elkhart

    17. Avon

    18. Lake Central

    19. Penn

    20. Columbus East

     

    2A ISCA High School Boys Soccer Poll (8/31/20)

    1. Evansville Memorial

    2. Mishawaka Marian

    3. Concordia Lutheran

    4. Guerin Catholic

    5. Washington Community

    6. Heritage Hills

    7. Gibson Southern

    8. Speedway

    9. Brebeuf Jesuit

    10. West Lafayette

    11. Leo

    12. South Bend St. Joseph

    13. NorthWood

    14. West Noble

    15. Oak Hill

    16. Lebanon

    17. Tri-West

    18. Yorktown

    19. Culver Academies

    20. Cardinal Ritter

     

    1A ISCA High School Boys Soccer Poll (8/31/20)

    1. Lakewood Park Christian

    2. Argos

    3. Jac-Cen-Del

    4. Indianapolis Lutheran

    5. Providence

    6. Heritage Christian

    7. Park Tudor

    8. Greenwood Christian Academy

    9. South Knox

    10. Scecina Memorial

    11. Bethesda Christian

    12. Bethany Christian

    13. Covington

    14. Cascade

    15. Central Christian Academy

    16. Illiana Christian

    17. Lakeland Christian Academy

    18. Oldenburg Academy

    19. South Spencer

    20. North White

