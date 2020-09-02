Top boys soccer teams steady in state rankings

Lakewood Park Christian (3-1) remains the top ranked team in Class A boys soccer according to the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association poll. Lakeland Christian (4-1) moved up two spots to No. 17.

Concordia (6-0) remains No. 3 in Class 2A, and Leo (4-2) moved up a sopt to No. 11. West Noble (2-2) held steady at No. 14, while Bishop Dwenger (3-2) fell out of the poll.

Carroll (4-0) remains No. 5 in Class 3A.

The full poll is reprinted below:

3A ISCA High School Boys Soccer Poll (8/31/20)

1. North Central

2. Noblesville

3. Chesterton

4. Zionsville

5. Carroll

6. Carmel

7. Castle

8. Hamilton Southeastern

9. Northridge

10. Crown Point

11. Bloomington South

12. Center Grove

13. Fishers

14. Westfield

15. Pike

16. Elkhart

17. Avon

18. Lake Central

19. Penn

20. Columbus East

2A ISCA High School Boys Soccer Poll (8/31/20)

1. Evansville Memorial

2. Mishawaka Marian

3. Concordia Lutheran

4. Guerin Catholic

5. Washington Community

6. Heritage Hills

7. Gibson Southern

8. Speedway

9. Brebeuf Jesuit

10. West Lafayette

11. Leo

12. South Bend St. Joseph

13. NorthWood

14. West Noble

15. Oak Hill

16. Lebanon

17. Tri-West

18. Yorktown

19. Culver Academies

20. Cardinal Ritter

1A ISCA High School Boys Soccer Poll (8/31/20)

1. Lakewood Park Christian

2. Argos

3. Jac-Cen-Del

4. Indianapolis Lutheran

5. Providence

6. Heritage Christian

7. Park Tudor

8. Greenwood Christian Academy

9. South Knox

10. Scecina Memorial

11. Bethesda Christian

12. Bethany Christian

13. Covington

14. Cascade

15. Central Christian Academy

16. Illiana Christian

17. Lakeland Christian Academy

18. Oldenburg Academy

19. South Spencer

20. North White