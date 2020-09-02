Wednesday, September 02, 2020 11:50 pm
Top boys soccer teams steady in state rankings
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Lakewood Park Christian (3-1) remains the top ranked team in Class A boys soccer according to the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association poll. Lakeland Christian (4-1) moved up two spots to No. 17.
Concordia (6-0) remains No. 3 in Class 2A, and Leo (4-2) moved up a sopt to No. 11. West Noble (2-2) held steady at No. 14, while Bishop Dwenger (3-2) fell out of the poll.
Carroll (4-0) remains No. 5 in Class 3A.
The full poll is reprinted below:
3A ISCA High School Boys Soccer Poll (8/31/20)
1. North Central
2. Noblesville
3. Chesterton
4. Zionsville
5. Carroll
6. Carmel
7. Castle
8. Hamilton Southeastern
9. Northridge
10. Crown Point
11. Bloomington South
12. Center Grove
13. Fishers
14. Westfield
15. Pike
16. Elkhart
17. Avon
18. Lake Central
19. Penn
20. Columbus East
2A ISCA High School Boys Soccer Poll (8/31/20)
1. Evansville Memorial
2. Mishawaka Marian
3. Concordia Lutheran
4. Guerin Catholic
5. Washington Community
6. Heritage Hills
7. Gibson Southern
8. Speedway
9. Brebeuf Jesuit
10. West Lafayette
11. Leo
12. South Bend St. Joseph
13. NorthWood
14. West Noble
15. Oak Hill
16. Lebanon
17. Tri-West
18. Yorktown
19. Culver Academies
20. Cardinal Ritter
1A ISCA High School Boys Soccer Poll (8/31/20)
1. Lakewood Park Christian
2. Argos
3. Jac-Cen-Del
4. Indianapolis Lutheran
5. Providence
6. Heritage Christian
7. Park Tudor
8. Greenwood Christian Academy
9. South Knox
10. Scecina Memorial
11. Bethesda Christian
12. Bethany Christian
13. Covington
14. Cascade
15. Central Christian Academy
16. Illiana Christian
17. Lakeland Christian Academy
18. Oldenburg Academy
19. South Spencer
20. North White
