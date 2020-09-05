Saturday, September 05, 2020 9:10 pm
Angola's Steury runs fastest time in nation
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Angola junior Izaiah Steury won the Marion Invitational on Saturday in a time of 14 minutes, 51.10 seconds, the fastest 5K time recorded by a high school runner nationwide this season by more than 8 seconds.
He shattered his previous personal record, which he set at the Huntington North Invitational two weeks ago, by 31.7 seconds.
Nicki Southerland of Delta won the girls race in 17:35.6, beating Carroll's Zoe Duffus by a tenth of a second. Homestead freshman Addison Knoblauch was fourth in 17:56.4, a school record for the Spartans.
The Carmel girls edged Carroll for the team title, 42 points to 43.
