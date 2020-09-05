High school notebook: Defenses, offenses roar in Week 3

South Adams was excited for Friday night's game against Bluffton, not just because it was the kickoff to the ACAC season, but also because it gave their defense a new challenge.

The Starfires’ defense proved itself more than equal to the task, beating the Tigers 60-7.

"Our defense played phenomenal. And those guys were excited because that is the first spread team we've faced, so they wanted a little bit of a challenge against the pass, and they stepped up," South Adams coach Grant Moser said. "(Drew) Stutzman is a three-year starter at defensive corner, (Aiden) Wanner is a three-year starter on defense."

The Starfires (3-0) held Bluffton to 147 passing yards and picked off quarterback Lukas Hunt four times. Wanner had two interceptions and Stutzman and Alex Gorney had one each.

"It was very fun, because that's how we play offense, that's how I've played offense since my sophomore year," Stutzman, a two-way player, said of defending against a spread offense. "Going against that, it's like a second language for us. It was nice."

Reflecting on offensive show

Carroll's 76-48 win over North Side at Carroll on Friday was a veritable offensive explosion, featuring 14 touchdown passes and Charger quarterback Jeff Becker racking up nine total scores. The teams' 124 combined points were the most in a game for Carroll and its opponent since at least 1993. The 76 the Legends' defense surrendered was the program's most since at least 1993, as well.

"North Side's a really good team, they put up a really good fight," Becker said. "Coming into the game, we knew it was going to be a shootout and you don't get a much better game than that."

In 2019, Carroll shut North Side out in a 42-0 win.

The Chargers are 3-0 for the first time since 2014, when they won their first 11 games and a sectional title. They've scored at least 42 points in all three games this season, the first time they've topped 40 in three consecutive contests since 2015, when they scored 49 in three straight weeks from Oct. 9 to Oct. 23.

Lions get 2nd shutout

D.J. Allen knew his Leo defense had an opportunity to put the pressure on the Norwell offense.

“Just crash them on defense,” the junior defensive end said of the Lions’ mentality. “When we stop the run, they definitely have to pass because of the long-yardage situations.”

It worked in a 17-0 Leo victory, the Lions’ second shutout of the 3-week-old season.

Allen had the biggest play: intercepting an Eli Riley pass and returning it 3 yards for the game’s first points, midway through the first quarter.

The teams totaled only 373 offensive yards – 235 for Leo and 138 for Norwell – and the Knights were held to 1 for 11 on third down and 0 for 2 on fourth down.

“We like our defense and we think we’ve got some good players on the defensive side,” Leo coach Jared Sauder said. “But we knew they were a good defensive (Norwell) team and that they would make it very difficult on us to move the ball. We knew we’d have to play really good defense tonight and our kids stepped up and did that.”