Lakewood Park drops to 2 in soccer poll

Lakewood Park Christian boys soccer (3-1) was leap-frogged by Argos in the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association poll, and are now No. 2 in Class 1A.

Concordia (7-0) remains No. 3 in Class 2A. Leo (4-2-1) moved up two spots to No. 9 and West Noble (3-3-1) dropped two spots to No. 16.

Carroll (6-1) fell three spots to No. 8 in Class 3A.