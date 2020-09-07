The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Monday, September 07, 2020 9:10 pm

    Lakewood Park drops to 2 in soccer poll

    Lakewood Park Christian boys soccer (3-1) was leap-frogged by Argos in the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association poll, and are now No. 2 in Class 1A.

    Concordia (7-0) remains No. 3 in Class 2A. Leo (4-2-1) moved up two spots to No. 9 and West Noble (3-3-1) dropped two spots to No. 16. 

    Carroll (6-1) fell three spots to No. 8 in Class 3A. 

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story