Local teams high in football polls

Carroll football has climbed to No. 7 in Class 6A the Indiana Football Coaches Association poll released Monday. The Chargers, who are 3-0 and averaging 55.33 points, which puts them fifth among Indiana teams and first among teams that aren't in Class 3A or smaller.

Homestead (2-1) is still receiving votes in the Class 6A coaches poll.

Bishop Dwenger (3-0) remains No. 4 in Class 5A.

East Noble (3-0) remains No. 2 in Class 4A, and received one first-place vote this week. Leo (2-1) moved into the top 10 and is tied for No. 9, and other NE8 conference members New Haven (3-0) and Columbia City (3-0) also received votes.

Concordia (1-2) dropped three spots to No. 9 in Class 3A.

Eastside (3-0) moved up a spot to No. 5 in Class 2A.

South Adams (3-0) moved into a tie for second in Class 1A. Adams Central (2-1) remains eighth and Churubusco (2-1) moved into the rankings at No. 10.