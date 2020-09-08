Blackhawk, Bishop Dwenger girls soccer each No. 3

The Bishop Dwenger and Blackhawk Christian girls soccer teams are each ranked third in their respective classes according to this week's Indiana Soccer Coaches Association poll. The Saints moved up one spot in Class 2A, while DeKalb moved up a spot to 12th, Leo moved up by one spot to No. 15 and Bellmont dropped a spot to No. 20.

Canterbury fell a spot to No. 9 in Class 1A.

Homestead held steady at No. 11 in Class 3A and Carroll rose two spots to No. 16.

The full poll is reprinted below:

ISCA Girls Soccer State Rankings - September 7th

3A

1 Noblesville

2 Carmel

3 Hamilton Southeastern

4 Valparaiso

5 South Bend Saint Joseph

6 Evansville Memorial

7 Bloomington South

8 Avon

9 Guerin Catholic

10 Castle

11 Homestead

12 Fishers

13 Columbus North

14 East Central

15 Crown Point

16 Carroll

17 Zionsville

18 Evansville Reitz

19 North Central

20 Center Grove, Lafayette Harrison, & Plainfield

2A

1 Mishawaka Marian

2 Bishop Chatard

3 Bishop Dwenger

4 Evansville Mater Dei

5 Cathedral

6 South Dearborn

7 Heritage Hills

8 Hamilton Heights

9 Brebeuf Jesuit

10 Batesville

11 Northview

12 DeKalb

13 Wheeler

14 Silver Creek

15 Leo

16 Tri West

17 Lawrenceburg

18 Yorktown

19 Plymouth

20 Bellmont

1A

1 Park Tudor

2 Lafayette Central Catholic

3 Blackhawk Chrisitan

4 Evansville Christian

5 Eastbrook

6 Providence

7 Heritage Christian

8 Oldenburg

9 Canterbury

10 Tipton

11 Andrean

12 Boone Grove

13 Argos

14 Bethany Christian

15 Scecina

16 Faith Christian

17 Cascade

18 North Posey

19 Vincennes Rivet

20 Westview