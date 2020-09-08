Tuesday, September 08, 2020 7:40 pm
Blackhawk, Bishop Dwenger girls soccer each No. 3
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
The Bishop Dwenger and Blackhawk Christian girls soccer teams are each ranked third in their respective classes according to this week's Indiana Soccer Coaches Association poll. The Saints moved up one spot in Class 2A, while DeKalb moved up a spot to 12th, Leo moved up by one spot to No. 15 and Bellmont dropped a spot to No. 20.
Canterbury fell a spot to No. 9 in Class 1A.
Homestead held steady at No. 11 in Class 3A and Carroll rose two spots to No. 16.
The full poll is reprinted below:
ISCA Girls Soccer State Rankings - September 7th
3A
1 Noblesville
2 Carmel
3 Hamilton Southeastern
4 Valparaiso
5 South Bend Saint Joseph
6 Evansville Memorial
7 Bloomington South
8 Avon
9 Guerin Catholic
10 Castle
11 Homestead
12 Fishers
13 Columbus North
14 East Central
15 Crown Point
16 Carroll
17 Zionsville
18 Evansville Reitz
19 North Central
20 Center Grove, Lafayette Harrison, & Plainfield
2A
1 Mishawaka Marian
2 Bishop Chatard
3 Bishop Dwenger
4 Evansville Mater Dei
5 Cathedral
6 South Dearborn
7 Heritage Hills
8 Hamilton Heights
9 Brebeuf Jesuit
10 Batesville
11 Northview
12 DeKalb
13 Wheeler
14 Silver Creek
15 Leo
16 Tri West
17 Lawrenceburg
18 Yorktown
19 Plymouth
20 Bellmont
1A
1 Park Tudor
2 Lafayette Central Catholic
3 Blackhawk Chrisitan
4 Evansville Christian
5 Eastbrook
6 Providence
7 Heritage Christian
8 Oldenburg
9 Canterbury
10 Tipton
11 Andrean
12 Boone Grove
13 Argos
14 Bethany Christian
15 Scecina
16 Faith Christian
17 Cascade
18 North Posey
19 Vincennes Rivet
20 Westview
