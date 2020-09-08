The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Tuesday, September 08, 2020 7:40 pm

    Blackhawk, Bishop Dwenger girls soccer each No. 3

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    The Bishop Dwenger and Blackhawk Christian girls soccer teams are each ranked third in their respective classes according to this week's Indiana Soccer Coaches Association poll. The Saints moved up one spot in Class 2A, while DeKalb moved up a spot to 12th, Leo moved up by one spot to No. 15 and Bellmont dropped a spot to No. 20.

    Canterbury fell a spot to No. 9 in Class 1A. 

    Homestead held steady at No. 11 in Class 3A and Carroll rose two spots to No. 16. 

    The full poll is reprinted below:

    ISCA Girls Soccer State Rankings - September 7th

    3A

    1 Noblesville

    2 Carmel

    3 Hamilton Southeastern

    4 Valparaiso

    5 South Bend Saint Joseph

    6 Evansville Memorial

    7 Bloomington South

    8 Avon

    9 Guerin Catholic

    10 Castle

    11 Homestead

    12 Fishers

    13 Columbus North

    14 East Central

    15 Crown Point

    16 Carroll

    17 Zionsville

    18 Evansville Reitz

    19 North Central

    20 Center Grove, Lafayette Harrison, & Plainfield

     

    2A

    1 Mishawaka Marian

    2 Bishop Chatard

    3 Bishop Dwenger

    4 Evansville Mater Dei

    5 Cathedral

    6 South Dearborn

    7 Heritage Hills

    8 Hamilton Heights

    9 Brebeuf Jesuit

    10 Batesville

    11 Northview

    12 DeKalb

    13 Wheeler

    14 Silver Creek

    15 Leo

    16 Tri West

    17 Lawrenceburg

    18 Yorktown

    19 Plymouth

    20 Bellmont

     

    1A

    1 Park Tudor

    2 Lafayette Central Catholic

    3 Blackhawk Chrisitan

    4 Evansville Christian

    5 Eastbrook

    6 Providence

    7 Heritage Christian

    8 Oldenburg

    9 Canterbury

    10 Tipton

    11 Andrean

    12 Boone Grove

    13 Argos

    14 Bethany Christian

    15 Scecina

    16 Faith Christian

    17 Cascade

    18 North Posey

    19 Vincennes Rivet

    20 Westview

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story