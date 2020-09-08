Chargers move up in football media poll

Carroll football (3-0) has moved up three spots in the Associated Press poll to No. 7 in the Class 6A poll, which was released Tuesday. Homestead (2-1) received votes.

Bishop Dwenger (3-0) held steady at No. 4 in Class 5A. North Side (1-2) received votes.

East Noble (3-0) dropped a spot to No. 3 in Class 4A, although the Knights still received one first-place votes. NE8 opponents Columbia City (3-0), Leo (2-1) and New Haven (3-0) all received votes.

Concordia (1-2) fell out of the top 10 in Class 3A but still received votes.

Eastside (3-0) moved up a spot to No. 4 in Class 2A.

South Adams (3-0) remains No. 2 in Class 1A, garnering two first-place votes. Adams Central (2-1) moved up two spots to No. 6. Churubusco (2-1) received votes.

Associated Press High School Football Poll, Sept. 8, 2020

6A

(Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs)

1. Center Grove (13) 3-0 260 1

2. Brownsburg - 3-0 230 2

3. Lawrence North - 3-0 196 3

4. Merrillville - 3-0 168 4

4. Indpls N. Central - 3-0 168 5

6. Lafayette Jeff - 3-0 128 7

7. Carroll - 3-0 86 10

8. Hamilton Southeastern - 2-1 70 NR

9. Elkhart - 2-0 52 NR

10. Carmel - 1-2 30 6

Others receiving votes: Westfield 22. Warren Central 10. Lawrence Central 4. Pike 2. Avon 2. Homestead 2.

5A

(Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs)

1. Cathedral (13) 3-0 260 1

2. New Palestine - 2-0 228 2

3. Valparaiso - 2-0 212 3

4. Bishop Dwenger - 3-0 184 4

5. Decatur Central - 2-1 132 T10

6. Lafayette Harrison - 2-1 106 T8

7. Evansville North - 3-0 100 T8

8. Whiteland - 2-1 64 5

9. New Albany - 3-0 50 NR

10. Floyd Central - 2-1 42 7

Others receiving votes: Michigan City 20. S. Bend Adams 16. Zionsville 6. North Side 4. Franklin 4. Bloomington North 2.

4A

(Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs)

1. Mooresville (9) 3-0 240 1

2. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) (2) 3-0 206 3

3. East Noble (1) 3-0 188 2

4. Jasper (1) 3-0 166 5

5. Hobart - 2-1 156 4

6. East Central - 2-1 128 7

7. Evansville Central - 3-0 108 8

8. Delta - 2-0 64 10

9. Lowell - 3-0 44 NR

10. Northridge - 2-0 36 NR

Others receiving votes: Indpls Roncalli 26. NorthWood 16. Western 10. Columbia City 10. Leo 8. Pendleton Hts. 8. New Prairie 6. Evansville Reitz 6. New Haven 4.

3A

(Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs)

1. Indpls Chatard (13) 3-0 260 1

2. Mishawaka Marian - 3-0 228 2

3. Southridge - 3-0 202 3

4. West Lafayette - 2-1 174 5

5. Danville - 1-0 140 4

6. Guerin Catholic - 1-0 112 6

7. Mt. Vernon (Posey) - 3-0 82 9

8. Brebeuf - 1-2 66 10

9. Brownstown - 2-0 44 NR

10. North Montgomery - 3-0 30 NR

Others receiving votes: Lawrenceburg 24. Yorktown 16. Franklin Co. 14. Concordia 12. Tri-West 12. Gibson Southern 10. Indpls Ritter 4.

2A

(Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs)

1. Andrean (6) 2-1 220 3

2. Eastbrook (3) 2-1 196 4

3. Pioneer - 2-1 194 1

4. Eastside (1) 3-0 166 5

5. Heritage Christian (1) 2-0 162 6

6. Triton Central (1) 2-1 122 2

7. South Vermillion - 3-0 96 7

8. Tell City (1) 3-0 94 9

9. Evansville Mater Dei - 1-2 52 8

10. Eastern Hancock - 2-1 42 T10

Others receiving votes: Lapel 26. Eastern (Greentown) 22. Western Boone 12. Shenandoah 8. Indpls Scecina 6. LaVille 4. Tipton 4. Fairfield 2. Bremen 2.

1A

(Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs)

1. Lutheran (10) 3-0 254 1

2. South Adams (2) 3-0 226 2

3. Lafayette Catholic (1) 1-0 198 3

4. Southwood - 3-0 174 4

5. Parke Heritage - 2-0 138 6

6. Adams Central - 2-1 104 8

7. West Washington - 2-0 102 7

8. South Putnam - 3-0 62 9

9. North Judson - 3-0 44 NR

10. Covenant Christian - 3-0 40 NR

Others receiving votes: Sheridan 26. Tri-Central 26. Frontier 20. Monroe Central 6. N. Daviess 6. Churubusco 4.