    Chargers move up in football media poll

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Carroll football (3-0) has moved up three spots in the Associated Press poll to No. 7 in the Class 6A poll, which was released Tuesday. Homestead (2-1) received votes. 

    Bishop Dwenger (3-0) held steady at No. 4 in Class 5A. North Side (1-2) received votes. 

    East Noble (3-0) dropped a spot to No. 3 in Class 4A, although the Knights still received one first-place votes. NE8 opponents Columbia City (3-0), Leo (2-1) and New Haven (3-0) all received votes. 

    Concordia (1-2) fell out of the top 10 in Class 3A but still received votes. 

    Eastside (3-0) moved up a spot to No. 4 in Class 2A. 

    South Adams (3-0) remains No. 2 in Class 1A, garnering two first-place votes. Adams Central (2-1) moved up two spots to No. 6. Churubusco (2-1) received votes. 

    Associated Press High School Football Poll, Sept. 8, 2020

    6A

    (Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs)

    1. Center Grove (13) 3-0 260 1

    2. Brownsburg - 3-0 230 2

    3. Lawrence North - 3-0 196 3

    4. Merrillville - 3-0 168 4

    4. Indpls N. Central - 3-0 168 5

    6. Lafayette Jeff - 3-0 128 7

    7. Carroll - 3-0 86 10

    8. Hamilton Southeastern - 2-1 70 NR

    9. Elkhart - 2-0 52 NR

    10. Carmel - 1-2 30 6

    Others receiving votes: Westfield 22. Warren Central 10. Lawrence Central 4. Pike 2. Avon 2. Homestead 2.

     

    5A

    (Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs)

    1. Cathedral (13) 3-0 260 1

    2. New Palestine - 2-0 228 2

    3. Valparaiso - 2-0 212 3

    4. Bishop Dwenger - 3-0 184 4

    5. Decatur Central - 2-1 132 T10

    6. Lafayette Harrison - 2-1 106 T8

    7. Evansville North - 3-0 100 T8

    8. Whiteland - 2-1 64 5

    9. New Albany - 3-0 50 NR

    10. Floyd Central - 2-1 42 7

    Others receiving votes: Michigan City 20. S. Bend Adams 16. Zionsville 6. North Side 4. Franklin 4. Bloomington North 2.

     

    4A

    (Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs)

    1. Mooresville (9) 3-0 240 1

    2. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) (2) 3-0 206 3

    3. East Noble (1) 3-0 188 2

    4. Jasper (1) 3-0 166 5

    5. Hobart - 2-1 156 4

    6. East Central - 2-1 128 7

    7. Evansville Central - 3-0 108 8

    8. Delta - 2-0 64 10

    9. Lowell - 3-0 44 NR

    10. Northridge - 2-0 36 NR

    Others receiving votes: Indpls Roncalli 26. NorthWood 16. Western 10. Columbia City 10. Leo 8. Pendleton Hts. 8. New Prairie 6. Evansville Reitz 6. New Haven 4.

     

    3A

    (Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs)

    1. Indpls Chatard (13) 3-0 260 1

    2. Mishawaka Marian - 3-0 228 2

    3. Southridge - 3-0 202 3

    4. West Lafayette - 2-1 174 5

    5. Danville - 1-0 140 4

    6. Guerin Catholic - 1-0 112 6

    7. Mt. Vernon (Posey) - 3-0 82 9

    8. Brebeuf - 1-2 66 10

    9. Brownstown - 2-0 44 NR

    10. North Montgomery - 3-0 30 NR

    Others receiving votes: Lawrenceburg 24. Yorktown 16. Franklin Co. 14. Concordia 12. Tri-West 12. Gibson Southern 10. Indpls Ritter 4.

     

    2A

    (Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs)

    1. Andrean (6) 2-1 220 3

    2. Eastbrook (3) 2-1 196 4

    3. Pioneer - 2-1 194 1

    4. Eastside (1) 3-0 166 5

    5. Heritage Christian (1) 2-0 162 6

    6. Triton Central (1) 2-1 122 2

    7. South Vermillion - 3-0 96 7

    8. Tell City (1) 3-0 94 9

    9. Evansville Mater Dei - 1-2 52 8

    10. Eastern Hancock - 2-1 42 T10

    Others receiving votes: Lapel 26. Eastern (Greentown) 22. Western Boone 12. Shenandoah 8. Indpls Scecina 6. LaVille 4. Tipton 4. Fairfield 2. Bremen 2.

     

    1A

    (Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs)

    1. Lutheran (10) 3-0 254 1

    2. South Adams (2) 3-0 226 2

    3. Lafayette Catholic (1) 1-0 198 3

    4. Southwood - 3-0 174 4

    5. Parke Heritage - 2-0 138 6

    6. Adams Central - 2-1 104 8

    7. West Washington - 2-0 102 7

    8. South Putnam - 3-0 62 9

    9. North Judson - 3-0 44 NR

    10. Covenant Christian - 3-0 40 NR

    Others receiving votes: Sheridan 26. Tri-Central 26. Frontier 20. Monroe Central 6. N. Daviess 6. Churubusco 4.

