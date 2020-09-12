Area teams embrace difficult, last-minute scheduling

When East Noble's original Week 4 matchup against DeKalb was canceled because of coronavirus concerns with the Barons, the Knights went looking for a new opponent and didn't shy away from playing elite competition. The found it in Class 6A power Penn, a tough, physical team that went into Kendallville and emerged with a hard-fought 30-24 victory.

Although the Knights couldn't pull out a win, coach Luke Amstutz had no regrets about scheduling such a difficult opponent.

"Somewhere down the line, we just won a game because of that," Amstutz said. "What we just saw solidified that our kids believe they can do the same thing we did last year (reach the state title game). We can compete with anybody, we're not gonna fear anybody."

The Knights aren't the only Northeast 8 team that has taken a COVID-19 cancellation and used it as an opportunity to play a terrific opponent. Leo lost 34-17 to undefeated Mooresville in Week 2, while New Haven took on Class 2A power Pioneer in Week 3 and came out with a 32-28 victory.

It's a conference full of teams that aren't intimidated when staring down the best teams the state has to offer.

"I'm proud of our conference the last couple years," Amstutz said. "Coaches are really starting to figure things out, our schools are committing to facilities. ... They see the power of having a great football program in your school and your community. I'm proud that our conference is going out and trying to find these games and it's only going to help us in the long run."

Assistant coached Spartans

With strict attendance rules rules still in place at SAC schools, lots of Homestead supporters had to watch from home as the Spartans came back to tie Bishop Dwenger in the last minute and then prevail, 35-34, in triple overtime.

One of those watching from afar was Homestead head coach Chad Zolman, who was in corporation-mandated quarantine. In his absence, longtime assistant Shawn Harkness took over for the week.

"I'm old enough now, and I've been doing it for long enough, it's actually the third time I've done it," said Harkness, who is 3-0 as an acting head coach. "Coach Z's daughter had surgery years ago, and I actually coached a couple games then. I felt pretty comfortable out here. Even in the middle of all the craziness, I felt pretty comfortable."

Harkness said he felt comfortable even in the pressure-filled moments of overtime.

"It's fun, because every down matters a ton," Harkness said. "You can't take plays off, you've got to go out there and concentrate as a coaching staff, concentrate as kids, and play every play like it's your last, because it kind of is."

Room to improve

Despite an impressive performance in defeating Bishop Luers 38-0 at Zollner Stadium, Concordia coach Tim Mannigel said the Cadets still have much work to do in improving.

"We are not yet where we need to be offensively, so that's definitely something we need to work on. Just being able to get into the right plays, and executing those plays," he said, after Concordia outgained Luers 356-135 in yards and outrushed it 223-21 in yards.

"Defensively, we've played pretty well but no game is perfect and we'll continue to try and get better and the film will tell the story tomorrow."