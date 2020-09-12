The Journal Gazette
 
    Saturday, September 12, 2020

    Busco big man headed to Huntington

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Churubusco senior Landen Jordan announced Saturday night that he has committed to Huntington basketball. Jordan, a 6-foot-8 forward, averaged 15.6 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in 17 games as a junior, and was an All-NECC Honorable Mention. 

    Jordan began high school at Concordia, but transferred to Churubusco and had to sit out for the end of his sophomore season and the beginning of his junior year. The Eagles started the 2019-2020 season 2-4 but went 15-2 once Jordan was allowed to play in games. 

