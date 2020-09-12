Dwenger boys 2nd in state Catholic meet, girls 3rd

Bishop Dwenger's boys cross country team was second and the girls third at the Indiana All-Catholic XC Championship, which was held Saturday in Noblesville.

Senior Liam Row was the top Saints finisher in the boys race, taking seventh place in a time of 16 minutes, 28.15 seconds, and junior Evan Smith was right behind in eighth place at 16:31.65.

Bishop Dwenger junior Katie Woods was eighth in the girls race at 19:42.04.

Guerin Catholic was the boys winner with 34 points, beating the Saints by 29. Bishop Luers was 10th in the 11-team field.

Bishop Chatard was the girls winner with 64 points, Cathedral was right behind with 65 and Bishop Dwenger had 95. Bishop Luers was eighth out of eight girls teams.