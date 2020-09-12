Homestead freshman beats Duffus at Northrop Invite

Homestead freshman Addison Knoblauch beat Zoe Duffus at the Northrop Invitational on Saturday after falling to the Carroll senior in several invitationals this season. Knoblauch won in 18 minutes, 17.6 seconds, beating Duffus by almost 17 seconds. The Chargers' Brooke Hansen, Shelby Christman and Taylor Hansen took third, fourth and sixth to help the Chargers to the team title with 28 points. Concordia was second and Homestead third.

Another Homestead runner, junior Ethan Baitz, won the boys race in 16:10.9. But Concordia had five runners in the top 10 to take the boys title, followed by Homestead and Carroll.