    Wednesday, September 16, 2020 11:00 pm

    Bellmont, Heritage volleyball ranked

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Bellmont volleyball (7-2) remains the top-ranked teams in Class 3A, according to this week's Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association poll. Heritage (12-3), which was not ranked last week, is now No. 3. Angola (7-2) rell out of the top five. 

    No local teams are ranked in the top five in the other three classifications. 

    The full poll is reproduced below:

    Indiana Prep VolleyBall/IHSVCA Weekly Poll

    September 14, 2020

    Class 4A

    1. Hamilton Southeastern

    2. Yorktown

    3. Crown Point

    4. Penn

    5. Munster

     

    Class 3A

    1. Bellmont

    2. Muncie Burris

    3. Heritage

    4. New Prairie

    5. Mt. Vernon (Posey)

     

    Class 2A

    1. Wapahani

    2. Barr-Reeve

    3. Heritage Christian (Ind.)

    4. Andrean

    5. Hagerstown

     

    Class 1A

    1. Trinity Lutheran

    2. Pioneer

    3. Springs Valley

    4. Northfield

    5. Kouts

     

