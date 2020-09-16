Wednesday, September 16, 2020 11:00 pm
Bishop Dwenger soccer No. 2 in girls soccer poll
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Bishop Dwenger (7-0) moved up a spot to No. 2 in Class 2A in this week's Indiana Soccer Coaches Association girls poll.
DeKalb (9-1) moved up three spots to No. 9, Leo (8-2) moved up one spot to No. 14 and Bellmont (3-1-2) remains tied for 20th.
Blackhawk Christian (7-0-3) remains No. 3 in Class 1A. Canterbury (3-3-3) dropped five spots to No. 14.
Homestead (6-2) fell two spots to No. 13 in Class 3A. Carroll (6-4) fell out of the top 20.
The full poll is reproduced below:
2020 Indiana Soccer Coaches Association Girls Soccer Polls 9/14/2020
3A
1 Noblesville
2 Carmel
3 Hamilton Southeastern
4 Valparaiso
5 Saint Joseph
6 Evansville Memorial
7 Bloomington South
8 Guerin Catholic
9 Castle
10 Avon
11 Columbus North
12 Fishers
13 Homestead
14 East Central
15 Zionsville
16 North Central
17 Evansville Reitz
18 Crown Point
19 Plainfield
T20 Brownsburg & Harrison
2A
1. Mishawaka Marian
2. Bishop Dwenger
3. Bishop Chatard
4. Evansville Mater Dei
5. Cathedral
6. Heritage Hills
7. Brebeuf Jesuit
8. Hamilton Heights
9. DeKalb
10. South Dearborn
11. Northview
12. Batesville
13. Tri West
14. Leo
15. Wheeler
16. Silver Creek
17. Plymouth
18. Yorktown
19. Lawrenceburg
T20. Bellmont & Roncalli
1A
1. Park Tudor
2. Lafayette Central Catholic
3. Blackhawk Christian
4. Evansville Christian
5. Eastbrook
6. Tipton
7. Providence
8. Andrean
9. Heritage Christian
10. Scecina
11. Bethany Christian
12. Oldenburg
13. Argos
14. Canterbury
15. Boone Grove
16. Faith Christian
17. North Posey
18. Speedway
19. Covenant Christian DeMotte
20. Cascade
