The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Wednesday, September 16, 2020 11:00 pm

    Bishop Dwenger soccer No. 2 in girls soccer poll

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Bishop Dwenger (7-0) moved up a spot to No. 2 in Class 2A in this week's Indiana Soccer Coaches Association girls poll. 

    DeKalb (9-1) moved up three spots to No. 9, Leo (8-2) moved up one spot to No. 14 and Bellmont (3-1-2) remains tied for 20th. 

    Blackhawk Christian (7-0-3) remains No. 3 in Class 1A. Canterbury (3-3-3) dropped five spots to No. 14. 

    Homestead (6-2) fell two spots to No. 13 in Class 3A. Carroll (6-4) fell out of the top 20. 

    The full poll is reproduced below:

    2020 Indiana Soccer Coaches Association Girls Soccer Polls 9/14/2020

    3A

    1 Noblesville

    2 Carmel

    3 Hamilton Southeastern

    4 Valparaiso

    5 Saint Joseph

    6 Evansville Memorial

    7 Bloomington South

    8 Guerin Catholic

    9 Castle

    10 Avon

    11 Columbus North

    12 Fishers

    13 Homestead

    14 East Central

    15 Zionsville

    16 North Central

    17 Evansville Reitz

    18 Crown Point

    19 Plainfield

    T20 Brownsburg & Harrison

     

    2A

    1. Mishawaka Marian

    2. Bishop Dwenger

    3. Bishop Chatard

    4. Evansville Mater Dei

    5. Cathedral

    6. Heritage Hills

    7. Brebeuf Jesuit

    8. Hamilton Heights

    9. DeKalb

    10. South Dearborn

    11. Northview

    12. Batesville

    13. Tri West

    14. Leo

    15. Wheeler

    16. Silver Creek

    17. Plymouth

    18. Yorktown

    19. Lawrenceburg

    T20. Bellmont & Roncalli

     

    1A

    1. Park Tudor

    2. Lafayette Central Catholic

    3. Blackhawk Christian

    4. Evansville Christian

    5. Eastbrook

    6. Tipton

    7. Providence

    8. Andrean

    9. Heritage Christian

    10. Scecina

    11. Bethany Christian

    12. Oldenburg

    13. Argos

    14. Canterbury

    15. Boone Grove

    16. Faith Christian

    17. North Posey

    18. Speedway

    19. Covenant Christian DeMotte

    20. Cascade

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story