Bishop Dwenger soccer No. 2 in girls soccer poll

Bishop Dwenger (7-0) moved up a spot to No. 2 in Class 2A in this week's Indiana Soccer Coaches Association girls poll.

DeKalb (9-1) moved up three spots to No. 9, Leo (8-2) moved up one spot to No. 14 and Bellmont (3-1-2) remains tied for 20th.

Blackhawk Christian (7-0-3) remains No. 3 in Class 1A. Canterbury (3-3-3) dropped five spots to No. 14.

Homestead (6-2) fell two spots to No. 13 in Class 3A. Carroll (6-4) fell out of the top 20.

The full poll is reproduced below:

2020 Indiana Soccer Coaches Association Girls Soccer Polls 9/14/2020

3A

1 Noblesville

2 Carmel

3 Hamilton Southeastern

4 Valparaiso

5 Saint Joseph

6 Evansville Memorial

7 Bloomington South

8 Guerin Catholic

9 Castle

10 Avon

11 Columbus North

12 Fishers

13 Homestead

14 East Central

15 Zionsville

16 North Central

17 Evansville Reitz

18 Crown Point

19 Plainfield

T20 Brownsburg & Harrison

2A

1. Mishawaka Marian

2. Bishop Dwenger

3. Bishop Chatard

4. Evansville Mater Dei

5. Cathedral

6. Heritage Hills

7. Brebeuf Jesuit

8. Hamilton Heights

9. DeKalb

10. South Dearborn

11. Northview

12. Batesville

13. Tri West

14. Leo

15. Wheeler

16. Silver Creek

17. Plymouth

18. Yorktown

19. Lawrenceburg

T20. Bellmont & Roncalli

1A

1. Park Tudor

2. Lafayette Central Catholic

3. Blackhawk Christian

4. Evansville Christian

5. Eastbrook

6. Tipton

7. Providence

8. Andrean

9. Heritage Christian

10. Scecina

11. Bethany Christian

12. Oldenburg

13. Argos

14. Canterbury

15. Boone Grove

16. Faith Christian

17. North Posey

18. Speedway

19. Covenant Christian DeMotte

20. Cascade