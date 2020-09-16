The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Wednesday, September 16, 2020 11:00 pm

    Carroll moves up to No. 7 in boys soccer poll

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Carroll boys soccer (8-1-1) moved up a spot ton No. 7 in this week's Class 3A boys soccer poll. 

    Concordia (10-0) remains ranked No. 3 in Class 2A, Leo (7-3-1) dropped two spots to No. 11 and West Noble (4-5-2) fell three spots to No. 19.

    Lakewood Park Christian (6-1) held steady at No. 2 in Class 1A, and Lakeland Christian Academy (5-3-3) remains No. 14. 

    The full poll is reproduced below:

    ISCA High School Boys Soccer 1A, 2A and 3A Soccer Polls – (9/14/20)

     3A

    1. Noblesville

    2. Hamilton Southeastern

    3. Northridge

    4. Chesterton

    5. North Central

    6. Carmel

    7. Carroll 

    8. Castle

    9. Zionsville

    10. Pike

    11. Crown Point

    12. Elkhart

    13. Fishers

    14. Penn

    15. Plymouth

    16. Harrison (West Lafayette)

    17. Center Grove

    18. Plainfield

    19. Avon

    20. Evansville North

     

    2A

    1. Evansville Memorial

    2. Mishawaka Marian

    3. Concordia Lutheran

    4. Gibson Southern

    5. Guerin Catholic

    6. Speedway

    7. West Lafayette

    8. Washington Community

    9. Northwood

    10. Oak Hill

    11. Leo

    12. Yorktown

    13. Brebeuf Jesuit

    14. Batesville

    15. Heritage Hills

    16. Tri-West

    17. St. Joseph (South Bend)

    18. Mt. Vernon (Mt. Vernon)

    19. West Noble

    20. Glenn

     

    1A 

    1. Argos

    2. Lakewood Park Christian

    3. Providence

    4. Jac-Cen-Del

    5. Park Tudor

    6. South Knox

    7. Scecina Memorial

    8. Heritage Christian

    9. Cascade

    10. Central Christian Academy

    11. Lutheran (Indianapolis)

    12. Greenwood Christian Academy

    13. Southwestern (Shelbyville)

    14. Lakeland Christian Academy

    15. Covington

    16. North White

    17. Bethany Christian

    18. South Spencer

    19. Liberty Christian

    20. Northeast Dubois

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story