Wednesday, September 16, 2020 11:00 pm
Carroll moves up to No. 7 in boys soccer poll
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Carroll boys soccer (8-1-1) moved up a spot ton No. 7 in this week's Class 3A boys soccer poll.
Concordia (10-0) remains ranked No. 3 in Class 2A, Leo (7-3-1) dropped two spots to No. 11 and West Noble (4-5-2) fell three spots to No. 19.
Lakewood Park Christian (6-1) held steady at No. 2 in Class 1A, and Lakeland Christian Academy (5-3-3) remains No. 14.
The full poll is reproduced below:
ISCA High School Boys Soccer 1A, 2A and 3A Soccer Polls – (9/14/20)
3A
1. Noblesville
2. Hamilton Southeastern
3. Northridge
4. Chesterton
5. North Central
6. Carmel
7. Carroll
8. Castle
9. Zionsville
10. Pike
11. Crown Point
12. Elkhart
13. Fishers
14. Penn
15. Plymouth
16. Harrison (West Lafayette)
17. Center Grove
18. Plainfield
19. Avon
20. Evansville North
2A
1. Evansville Memorial
2. Mishawaka Marian
3. Concordia Lutheran
4. Gibson Southern
5. Guerin Catholic
6. Speedway
7. West Lafayette
8. Washington Community
9. Northwood
10. Oak Hill
11. Leo
12. Yorktown
13. Brebeuf Jesuit
14. Batesville
15. Heritage Hills
16. Tri-West
17. St. Joseph (South Bend)
18. Mt. Vernon (Mt. Vernon)
19. West Noble
20. Glenn
1A
1. Argos
2. Lakewood Park Christian
3. Providence
4. Jac-Cen-Del
5. Park Tudor
6. South Knox
7. Scecina Memorial
8. Heritage Christian
9. Cascade
10. Central Christian Academy
11. Lutheran (Indianapolis)
12. Greenwood Christian Academy
13. Southwestern (Shelbyville)
14. Lakeland Christian Academy
15. Covington
16. North White
17. Bethany Christian
18. South Spencer
19. Liberty Christian
20. Northeast Dubois
