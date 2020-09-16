Carroll moves up to No. 7 in boys soccer poll

Carroll boys soccer (8-1-1) moved up a spot ton No. 7 in this week's Class 3A boys soccer poll.

Concordia (10-0) remains ranked No. 3 in Class 2A, Leo (7-3-1) dropped two spots to No. 11 and West Noble (4-5-2) fell three spots to No. 19.

Lakewood Park Christian (6-1) held steady at No. 2 in Class 1A, and Lakeland Christian Academy (5-3-3) remains No. 14.

The full poll is reproduced below:

ISCA High School Boys Soccer 1A, 2A and 3A Soccer Polls – (9/14/20)

3A

1. Noblesville

2. Hamilton Southeastern

3. Northridge

4. Chesterton

5. North Central

6. Carmel

7. Carroll

8. Castle

9. Zionsville

10. Pike

11. Crown Point

12. Elkhart

13. Fishers

14. Penn

15. Plymouth

16. Harrison (West Lafayette)

17. Center Grove

18. Plainfield

19. Avon

20. Evansville North

2A

1. Evansville Memorial

2. Mishawaka Marian

3. Concordia Lutheran

4. Gibson Southern

5. Guerin Catholic

6. Speedway

7. West Lafayette

8. Washington Community

9. Northwood

10. Oak Hill

11. Leo

12. Yorktown

13. Brebeuf Jesuit

14. Batesville

15. Heritage Hills

16. Tri-West

17. St. Joseph (South Bend)

18. Mt. Vernon (Mt. Vernon)

19. West Noble

20. Glenn

1A

1. Argos

2. Lakewood Park Christian

3. Providence

4. Jac-Cen-Del

5. Park Tudor

6. South Knox

7. Scecina Memorial

8. Heritage Christian

9. Cascade

10. Central Christian Academy

11. Lutheran (Indianapolis)

12. Greenwood Christian Academy

13. Southwestern (Shelbyville)

14. Lakeland Christian Academy

15. Covington

16. North White

17. Bethany Christian

18. South Spencer

19. Liberty Christian

20. Northeast Dubois