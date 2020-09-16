Homestead tennis continues to rise in the state poll

Homestead boys tennis have moved up two spots to No. 11 in this week's boys tennis rankings. Carroll has dropped two spots to No. 17, while Canterbury has held steady at No. 23 and Bishop Dwenger has remained at No. 24.

The full poll is reproduced below:

2020 Boys Tennis Poll (4th Week Poll 9-14-2020)

1.Carmel

2.Brownsburg

3.Zionsville

4.Jasper

5.North Central

6.Center Grove

7.Munster

8.Fishers

9.Guerin Catholic

10.HSE

11.Homestead

12.Harrison (WL)

13.Columbus North

14.Castle

15.Westfield

16.SB St Joseph

17.Carroll

18.Cathedral

19.TH South

20.West Lafayette

21.Brebeuf

22.Penn

23.Canterbury

24.Bishop Dwenger

25.Bloomington S.

26.Whiteland

27.Jeffersonville

28.Delta

29.Loogootee

30.Concord