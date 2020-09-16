Wednesday, September 16, 2020 11:00 pm
Homestead tennis continues to rise in the state poll
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Homestead boys tennis have moved up two spots to No. 11 in this week's boys tennis rankings. Carroll has dropped two spots to No. 17, while Canterbury has held steady at No. 23 and Bishop Dwenger has remained at No. 24.
The full poll is reproduced below:
2020 Boys Tennis Poll (4th Week Poll 9-14-2020)
1.Carmel
2.Brownsburg
3.Zionsville
4.Jasper
5.North Central
6.Center Grove
7.Munster
8.Fishers
9.Guerin Catholic
10.HSE
11.Homestead
12.Harrison (WL)
13.Columbus North
14.Castle
15.Westfield
16.SB St Joseph
17.Carroll
18.Cathedral
19.TH South
20.West Lafayette
21.Brebeuf
22.Penn
23.Canterbury
24.Bishop Dwenger
25.Bloomington S.
26.Whiteland
27.Jeffersonville
28.Delta
29.Loogootee
30.Concord
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story