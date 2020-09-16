The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Wednesday, September 16, 2020 11:00 pm

    Homestead tennis continues to rise in the state poll

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Homestead boys tennis have moved up two spots to No. 11 in this week's boys tennis rankings. Carroll has dropped two spots to No. 17, while Canterbury has held steady at No. 23 and Bishop Dwenger has remained at No. 24. 

    The full poll is reproduced below:

    2020 Boys Tennis Poll (4th Week Poll 9-14-2020)

    1.Carmel

    2.Brownsburg

    3.Zionsville

    4.Jasper

    5.North Central

    6.Center Grove

    7.Munster

    8.Fishers

    9.Guerin Catholic

    10.HSE

    11.Homestead

    12.Harrison (WL)

    13.Columbus North

    14.Castle

    15.Westfield

    16.SB St Joseph

    17.Carroll

    18.Cathedral

    19.TH South

    20.West Lafayette

    21.Brebeuf

    22.Penn

    23.Canterbury

    24.Bishop Dwenger

    25.Bloomington S.

    26.Whiteland

    27.Jeffersonville

    28.Delta

    29.Loogootee

    30.Concord

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story