North Side's Theo Redmond dies at 19

Recent North Side graduate Theo Redmond died early Tuesday morning, the Legends football team confirmed late Tuesday night. Youngstown, Ohio, media outlets reported that Redmond, a 19-year-old 2020 graduate, was the victim of a shooting in the city.

Redmond was a first-team All-SAC selection at defensive end in 2019 and was an IFCA Region 3 All-State team honoree. He had 62 total tackles, including 17.5 for a loss, and four sacks.

"We are hurting, but choosing to remember you exactly how you were and how you made us feel - full of non-stop energy with a smile that would change your whole day. Theo, your shoes can never be filled, especially when they fly off your feet from dancing. You are so missed," the official North Side football Twitter account posted on Wednesday.

