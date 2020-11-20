Friday high school schedule updates

Central Noble boys basketball postponed its season opener against Canterbury on Friday. The game, which was originally scheduled for Tuesday, will be held next Saturday to give the Cavaliers more time to "regain their numbers after quarantine."

East Noble girls basketball learned that North Side, which the Knights were scheduled to play on Saturday night, would be unable to compete due to COVID. East Noble varsity will now be playing South Bend Washington at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Lakewood Park Christian boys basketball has moved its game against Prairie Heights up to Tuesday.

Northrop's boys basketball game against New Haven, scheduled for Dec. 1, has now been delayed to Dec. 8. The Bruins also added a scrimmage against Norwell for this Saturday.

Garrett's home wrestling meet on Jan. 16 has been canceled.

Central Noble girls basketball game at Lakeland on Nov. 24 has been postponed to Jan. 21. The Lakeland boys basketball game at East Noble has been delayed from Nov. 28 to Jan. 19.