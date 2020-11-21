Steury sets PR at national championships

Angola junior Izaiah Steury, who won the individual state cross country title in October, broke his own personal record and finished 17th at the RunningLane National Cross Country Championships, which were held Saturday in Huntsville, Alabama. Steury was the fifth junior to finish, crossing the line in 14 minutes, 47.86 seconds, approximately 4 seconds off his best performance during this high school season, which came at the Marion Invitational.

Parker Wolfe, a senior out of Colorado, won the boys race in 14:26.94.