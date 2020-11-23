Carroll girls basketball moves into Top 20

Carroll girls basketball moved into the top 20 in the Week 3 IBCA girls basketball poll, which was released on Sunday.

The Chargers (2-1), who had received votes in recent weeks, are now No. 20. Homestead (3-1) remains No. 9, and the top-ranked team is still Penn (4-0).

The local teams that received votes are Angola (2-0), Concordia (4-0), South Side (2-0), Norwell (3-0) and Warsaw (4-0).

Garrett (5-0) is no longer receiving votes.

The full poll is reprinted below:

IBCA girls basketball poll – Week 3 (Nov. 22)

(Rank, School, Total Points, Record, 1st Place Votes)

1. Penn 387 4-0 13

2. Carmel 368 3-0 5

3. Bedford North Lawrence 348 3-0 1

4. Crown Point 321 0-0 1

5. Hamilton Southeastern 301 4-0

6. North Central (Indianapolis) 296 4-1

7. East Central 253 4-0

8. Fishers 251 5-1

9. Homestead 241 3-1

10. Salem 170 6-0

11. Noblesville 149 3-1

12. Linton-Stockton 139 4-0

13. Ben Davis 128 3-1

14. Mishawaka Marian 127 4-0

15. Silver Creek 104 4-0

16. Evansville Memorial 85 2-0

17. Franklin Community 77 4-0

18. Lawrence North 74 3-3

19. Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 60 2-1

20. Carroll 41 2-1

Other Schools Receiving Votes

Andrean (3-0), Angola (2-0), Brownsburg (1-3), Castle (1-0), Center Grove (4-3), Columbus East (2-3), Columbus North (3-1), Fairfield (5-0), Concordia (4-0), South Side (2-0), Greensburg (0-0), Greenwood Christian (4-1), Harrison-West Lafayette (1-0), Heritage Christian (4-2), Hobart (2-1), Knox (4-0), Loogootee (1-0), Martinsville (4-1), Michigan City (4-0), Northwestern (4-0), Norwell (3-0), Pioneer (1-0), Plainfield (5-0), Portage (0-0), Roncalli (4-0), South Bend Washington (2-2), Warsaw (4-0), Zionsville (3-2).