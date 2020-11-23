Monday, November 23, 2020 4:20 pm
Carroll girls basketball moves into Top 20
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Carroll girls basketball moved into the top 20 in the Week 3 IBCA girls basketball poll, which was released on Sunday.
The Chargers (2-1), who had received votes in recent weeks, are now No. 20. Homestead (3-1) remains No. 9, and the top-ranked team is still Penn (4-0).
The local teams that received votes are Angola (2-0), Concordia (4-0), South Side (2-0), Norwell (3-0) and Warsaw (4-0).
Garrett (5-0) is no longer receiving votes.
The full poll is reprinted below:
IBCA girls basketball poll – Week 3 (Nov. 22)
(Rank, School, Total Points, Record, 1st Place Votes)
1. Penn 387 4-0 13
2. Carmel 368 3-0 5
3. Bedford North Lawrence 348 3-0 1
4. Crown Point 321 0-0 1
5. Hamilton Southeastern 301 4-0
6. North Central (Indianapolis) 296 4-1
7. East Central 253 4-0
8. Fishers 251 5-1
9. Homestead 241 3-1
10. Salem 170 6-0
11. Noblesville 149 3-1
12. Linton-Stockton 139 4-0
13. Ben Davis 128 3-1
14. Mishawaka Marian 127 4-0
15. Silver Creek 104 4-0
16. Evansville Memorial 85 2-0
17. Franklin Community 77 4-0
18. Lawrence North 74 3-3
19. Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 60 2-1
20. Carroll 41 2-1
Other Schools Receiving Votes
Andrean (3-0), Angola (2-0), Brownsburg (1-3), Castle (1-0), Center Grove (4-3), Columbus East (2-3), Columbus North (3-1), Fairfield (5-0), Concordia (4-0), South Side (2-0), Greensburg (0-0), Greenwood Christian (4-1), Harrison-West Lafayette (1-0), Heritage Christian (4-2), Hobart (2-1), Knox (4-0), Loogootee (1-0), Martinsville (4-1), Michigan City (4-0), Northwestern (4-0), Norwell (3-0), Pioneer (1-0), Plainfield (5-0), Portage (0-0), Roncalli (4-0), South Bend Washington (2-2), Warsaw (4-0), Zionsville (3-2).
