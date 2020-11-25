Archbold sisters to sign with colleges Dec. 1

Homestead seniors Taylor and Paige Archbold will sign to play college soccer on Dec. 1. Taylor will sign with Indiana Wesleyan and Paige will join Kentucky soccer.

Paige was named to the District 2 all-district and second-team All-State lists this season. She scored three goals and had two assists and was part of a defense that allowed fewer than 0.7 goals per game.

Taylor was named to the all-district second team. She was tied for the team lead with 12 goals and made four assists this season.

