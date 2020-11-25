Blackhawk Christian, Homestead ranked in preseason poll

Two local boys basketball teams are ranked in the top 20 in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association preseason poll.

Blackhawk Christian starts the season ranked No. 7, and Homestead is right behind at No. 8. Carroll and Leo both received votes.

Lawrence North is the top-ranked team to begin the season.

The full poll is listed below:

Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Poll Results – 2020-21 Boys Basketball Pre-Season Poll

(rank, school, total points, 1st place votes)

1. Lawrence North 358 8

2. Carmel 341 5

3. Silver Creek 313 2

4. Warren Central 310 3

5. Indianapolis Cathedral 259 1

6. Brownsburg 226

7. Blackhawk Christian 220

8. Homestead 216

9. Indianapolis Attucks 182

10. Bloomington South 154

11. Hamilton Southeastern 130

12. Lawrence Central 103

13. Pike 100

14. Westfield 97

15. South Bend Adams 95

16. Barr-Reeve 90

17. Munster 81

18. Floyd Central 70

19. South Bend St. Joseph 66

20. Fishers 63

Other schools receiving votes: Avon, Ben Davis, Bloomington North, Brebeuf Jesuit, Carroll, Castle, Chesterton, Columbus North, Danville, Delta, Evansville Reitz, Evansville Memorial, Gary 21st Century, Gary West Side, Greensburg, Greenwood, Hammond, Heritage Hills, Jeffersonville, Lafayette Jefferson, Lake Central, Leo, Linton-Stockton, Marion, Merrillville, Michigan City, Mishawaka Marian, Mt. Vernon (Fortville), New Albany, North Central, North Harrison, Plainfield, Shenandoah, South Bend Riley, Tindley, Zionsville.