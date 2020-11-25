The Journal Gazette
 
    Three Homestead football players commit to USF

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Three Homestead senior football players – linebacker Ryan Burton and offensive linemen Owen Hire and Sean Rice – all announced their commitments to Saint Francis on Wednesday. 

    Hire was a first-team all-conference selection at center, and Burton and Rice were both All-SAC honorable mentions this season. Burton had 65 total tackles in his senior season, including 8.5 for a loss.

    vjacobsen@jg.net

