Transfers step up, Mastodons win opener in OT

Jalon Pipkins drove to the right of the lane, used a hook shot off the glass that found its way into the basket, and drew a foul. He hit the ensuing free throw to give the Purdue Fort Wayne men’s basketball team a two-point lead with 12.1 seconds left in overtime at the Gates Center.

Southeastern Louisiana’s Nick Caldwell proceeded to miss a pair of free throws at the other end, and PFW escaped with a 67-63 victory in the season-opening game for both teams Wednesday night.

“We’ve only had 20 days of practice, but I’ve seen that a handful of times in practice where (Pipkins) is really good at being able to elevate over the top of guys and finish plays,” said PFW coach Jon Coffman, who is now 2-5 in season openers and an 7-0 in home openers.

PFW will play in a new conference this season, though their Horizon League opener is weeks away, and it seems as if they’ll have a lot of new faces on which they can rely.

One of their transfers, Pipkins, had 18 points and five rebounds. Bobby Planutis had 14 points. Demetric Horton had 11 points. And yet another transfer, Ra Kpedi, who sat out last season, totaled seven points and six rebounds, while true freshman Jarvis Walker had two points and a key steal for the Mastodons.

“I thought it was awesome these guys could step up and play through adversity,” Coffman said. “That was huge.”

DeMierre Black, a familiar PFW face, a senior, was pivotal with 13 points and five rebounds as Jarred Godfrey and Deonte Billups left the game with injuries and Dylan Carl got into foul trouble.

Asked what the Mastodons learned, using such a new cast of players, Pipkins said: “Just being a little bit more poised and, you know, maturity. I think as we keep playing games down the road, it’ll just keep increasing, increasing and increasing. … Just more maturity and we’ll be fine.”

Last season, the Mastodons were 14-19. Southeastern Louisiana, a member of the Southland Conference, was 8-23.

The Lions were an ugly 1 of 28 from 3-point range, while the Mastodons were a more respectable 7 of 21.

But PFW had to overcome a whopping 31 turnovers, 13 more than the Lions had.

It helped that PFW shot 47.7% from the field and Southeastern Louisiana shot 30.3%.

It didn’t take long for Pipkins, a senior, to make his mark with the Mastodons. He opened the scoring with a 3-pointer and quickly added another, as PFW took a 6-2 lead. Pipkins played last season for Loyola Chicago, averaging only 3.4 points and 13 minutes over 30 games, and his résumé also includes time at Paris Junior College (2018-19) and Cal State Northridge (2017-18).

Pipkins was a key cog in the Mastodons building an early 21-16 lead that was capped by a Horton drive with 8:37 left in the first half. Horton, a junior, played last season at Independence Community College.

The Mastodons’ superior shooting sparked them to a 28-21 lead – a steal by Walker set up Black for a 3-pointer from the corner with 3:54 left in the half – as PFW made 10 of its first 16 shots and Southeastern Louisiana was 8 of 28.

The Mastodons’ momentum increased in the opening minutes of the second half, when Planutis’ baseline dunk made it 39-29 and his 3-pointer made it 42-31. Planutis, a junior, played last season at St. Bonaventure, after transferring to there from Mount St. Mary’s.

A Black jumper made it 51-41 with 10:37 remaining, but the Lions trimmed the deficit to four, at 53-49, on a pair of Caldwell free throws en route to his game-high 20 points.

Black gave PFW some breathing room by converting a layup as he was hit in the head, then making the free throw, for a 56-50 lead with 4:49 left. Pipkins followed with a jump shot for a 58-50 lead.

The Lions got back within two, at 58-56, when Caldwell converted a layup with 1:20 left. And Byron Smith tied it at 58 with a putback and 22 seconds on the clock.

Pipkins had a chance to win it, driving as time was about to expire, but his attempt to draw a foul resulted in a charging call and that set up overtime.

In overtime, he got a second chance and took advantage.

“Well, the first go around (at the end of regulation), I missed my guy DeMierre on a pass. That’s on me; I should have passed it to him in the corner," Pipkins said. "On that second one, it was the same thing. Coach had said to be aggressive and the second time (in overtime) he said to be aggressive. I was going to be anyway, but I just faced the basket and made the shot.”

PFW’s next game is Monday at Kent State. PFW’s first Horizon League game will be Dec. 19 against IUPUI.

