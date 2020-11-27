Luers falls just short in state championship game

INDIANAPOLIS -- The luck finally ran out for Bishop Luers in the final three minutes of the Class 2A state title today at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Knights took a nine-point lead with less than four minutes to play, but Western Boone won its third straight state title by racing down the field on an eight-play touchdown drive and then kicking a field goal with 11 seconds left to win 36-35.

Western Boone was just as fearsome as advertised on the opening drive, as the Stars went to running back Robby Taylor again and again. The Stars took the lead on a 6-yard pass from Elliott Young to Connor Garrity. Garrity made the catch despite a pass interference call, which the Stars declined.

Western Boone ate up six minutes of the first half on their opening drive, but the Knights struck quickly. A 33-yard pass from junior quarterback Carson Clark to junior Brody Glenn brought Bishop Luers to the 33-yard line, and three plays later the Knights tied the game at 7 with an 11-yard pass from Clark to Glenn. The entire drive took 1:48.

The Stars were just as relentless on their second drive of the morning, and this time Taylor and senior running back Luke Marsh shared carries. Taylor capped the drive with a 3-yard carry for a touchdown at 9:04 in the second quarter. The point after attempt was wide left, so the Stars settled for a 13-7 lead.

When the Knights got the ball back, Clark opened the drive with another huge pass to Glenn, this one for 30 yards, taking the Knights to the 41. But three plays later, Bishop Luers was in trouble, facing 4th and 7 at the 38. The Knights went for it, and Clark connected with Glenn for a 22-yard pickup. Senior Ramon Anderson scored on a 16-yard run on the next play, avoiding one would-be tackler with a neat evasive move and changing course halfway to the end zone. The point after attempt was good, and the Knights took their first lead, 14-13, at 7:14 of the second quarter.

The momentum further swung in the Knights’ favor on the kick off. Sophomore Brayden McInturf forced a Western Boone fumble on the return, and Tru Wallace recovered it. The Knights advanced to the 31-yard line on an 11-yard pass from Clark to Antwian Lake, and Clark threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to junior KraShaun Menson on the next play. At least four defenders got a hand on Menson during the play, but none could bring him down, and he put the Knights ahead 21-13 with 5:25 left in the half.

Western Boone’s third and final drive of the first half ended with another fumble, this one by Young around the 10-yard line. Junior Evan Linker recovered the ball, and the Knights kneeled to run out the final seconds of the half before heading into the locker room.

The Knights punted on their first possession of the second half, while the Stars responded with an 11-play, 83-yard drive that are up 5:42 and concluded with a Taylor carry for a touchdown. The Knights halted the two-point conversion attempt, and the Bishop Luers lead stood at 21-19.

Clark and Glenn provided yet another highlight with a 72-yard pass on the next drive, and though it looked like Glenn might have crossed the goal line, the refs marked him a yard short. Anderson took the ball the final yards on the next play to go up 28-19 with 1:46 remaining in the third.

The Stars offense, once again unstoppable, scored once more on a 10-yard rush by Marsh with 8:34 left in the final quarter. The Knights responded with their longest drive of the game, taking 4:55 off the clock before Clark found Menson in the back of the end zone on 4th and goal from the 7, stretching the lead back to 35-26.

But on Western Boone’s next possession, Taylor cut the Knights' lead back down to 35-33 and broke the IHSAA record with his 43rd carry in a state finals game with 1:36 to play.

The Knights had another chance to add to their lead, but were forced to punt. Bishop Luers was called for a penalty when a player crashed into the Stars returner, who had already signaled for a fair catch. That gave the Stars valuable yards, and with 11 seconds left Josiah Smith hit a 37-yard field goal to give him team a one-point edge.

