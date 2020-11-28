South Adams rallies, loses 41-40 in Class A state final

INDIANAPOLIS – South Adams made a splash on the first play of its first Class A state championship, and then fell into a deep hole. And then in the second half, the Starfires almost – almost – dug themselves out, ultimately losing 41-40 to Covenant Christian today at Lucas Oil Stadium.

On the first play from scrimmage, South Adams senior quarterback James Arnold dropped back and launched a pass to junior Aidan Wanner. Wanner caught the ball around midfield, just beyond a defender, and broke away for a 79-yard touchdown. The point-after attempt clanged off the upright, but the Starfires had a 6-0 lead just 11 seconds into the game.

It would prove to be one of many small errors that would cost the Starfires.

On Covenant Christian's first possession, the Warriors' run game quickly picked up two first downs, and then senior quarterback Austin Frazier hit senior wide receiver B.J. Lomax with an 18-yard touchdown pass. The extra point was good, and Covenant Christian took a 7-6 lead at 7:12.

Arnold began the Starfires' second possession with another high-light reel pass to Stutzman that took South Adams to the Covenant Christian 29-yard line. But the drive stalled out from there and it turned the ball over on downs, giving the Warriors the ball on their own 25.

The Starfires would punt from deep in their own territory at the end of their next drive, and a good return by Lomax followed by two runs by Micah Wilson put Covenant Christian up 14-6.

The trouble continued from there for the Starfires. Covenant Christian put together a 13-play drive but settled for a 30-yard field goal to go up 17-6. Midway through the second quarter, Wilson broke away for a 15-yard run, and then gained another 15 yards for the Warriors when the Starfires were called for a personal foul due to helmet-to-helmet contact. On the next play, Frazier threw a 52-yard touchdown pass to Tony Flatt, putting the Warriors up 24-6.

The Warriors hit another field goal before halftime to go up 27-6.

But the Starfires team that came out of the locker room looked entirely different. They forced Covenant Christian to punt on its first possession of the half, and then had three straight first downs on their first three plays of the second half. Arnold finished the drive with a 44-yard touchdown pass to Stutzman to cut the Warriors' lead to 27-13.

On the next Warriors possession, Braden Bixler intercepted Frazier at the 43-yard line, though the Starfires lost an opportunity to capitalize when the Warriors intercepted Arnold in the end zone.

The Starfires opened the final quarter with an 80-yard drive that concluded with a 34-yard touchdown pass to Trey Schoch, cutting the Covenant Christian lead to 27-20.

Alex Gorney intercepted Frazier and was tackled at the 1-yard line, and Nick Miller took two tries but finished up the job with a 1-yard carry that tied up the game at 27.

Moments later, the Starfires tackled Frazier, who threw up the ball as he was being taken to the ground. The ball flew into Brayden Gilbert's open hands, and he returned the ball to the 10-yard line. Christian Summersett then scored on a 3-yard carry, giving the Starfires at 34-27 lead.

But with under 7 minutes to play, Flatt forced and then recovered a Starfires fumble, setting up a 34-yard pass from Frazier to Adrian Terry that tied the game once more at 34.

On the next Covenant Christian possession, Wilson, who finished the game with an eye-popping 236 yards, reeled off his longest of the game for 47 yards, and Gage Coffey followed with a 34-yard touchdown run to go up 41-34.

With the game on the line, Arnold heaved the ball to Schoch, who somehow reached in front of the two defenders surrounding him and ran all the way to the 2-yard line for a 72-yard gain. Summersett punched in the ball to close the gap to 41-40, and the Starfires decided to go for two. Summersett got the ball again on the 2-point conversion, but was brought down short of the goal line with 1:30 to play.

The Starfires still had an outside chance of closing the one-point deficit, but Wilson ran for seven yards, then one yard, and then Flatt gained four yards and a first-down, ending South Adams's quest for a first state title.

